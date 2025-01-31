The Backcheck: Vasilevskiy, Hagel help Bolts get back into win column against Kings

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy nearly completed the goalie trifecta on Thursday night at AMALIE Arena.

Vasilevskiy made 28 saves for his third shutout of the season, propelling the Lightning to a 3-0 victory—their first in three games—over the Los Angeles Kings.

And while he didn’t leave with his first career goal, the Lightning goalie did add some offense. Vasilevskiy claimed the secondary assist on Brandon Hagel’s game-opening goal 4:45 into the first period.

Vasilevskiy’s big night came in his return to the ice after he missed Tuesday’s game and multiple practices due to illness.

“Vasy was Vasy,” Hagel said. “Sick or not, I think he’s still the best in the world.”

Hagel had his own dominant showing, opening the scoring with a highlight reel goal before the game hit its five-minute mark.

Vasilevskiy cleared a puck from behind his net to rookie forward Gage Goncalves on the right side of the defensive zone, who vaulted a backhand pass to Hagel just before center ice.

Hagel tapped the puck through the stick of Kings defenseman Jordan Spence and broke in alone, sifting the opening goal through the leg pads of Los Angeles goalie David Rittich.