The Backcheck: Two Bolts hit career marks to beat Bruins

Despite an 0-3-0 road trip to California last week, the Tampa Bay Lightning remained confident in their structure and play when they returned to Tampa this week.

That resilience now has the Lightning on a two-game win streak, one that began with Tuesday's home win over the Carolina Hurricanes and followed with a 4-1 win on Thursday at AMALIE Arena against the Boston Bruins.

"We knew we were at home here in front of our fans and we had to come up with two really good efforts," Tampa Bay forward Anthony Cirelli said. "We need the points and stuff obviously, but just our overall game I thought was a lot better these two games just in the way we were playing, the way we were in our structure. It was almost kind of that backs against the wall kind of mentality after losing four in a row.”