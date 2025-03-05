The Backcheck: Lightning split back-to-back with blazing start Tuesday

The Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t love the way they started Monday’s game against the Florida Panthers, but the Bolts more than made up for it with a roaring start on Tuesday.
Tampa Bay fell 2-1 to the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday despite a late push, but the team responded with a 6-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets when they returned home to AMALIE Arena on Tuesday.
Tampa Bay is now 36-21-4 this season.
Lightning coach Jon Cooper liked how his team responded to Monday’s loss by earning two points on Tuesday.
“At some point, it's probably not going to go your way, and it didn't last night,” Cooper said. "It's always tough when a team (Columbus) is waiting for you in your hometown when you're playing on the road. So it was a big test for us against a team that was playing well, and the guys did a great job tonight.”
The Lightning host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Late push not enough in Monday loss to Florida
Tampa Bay was never truly out of Monday night’s loss to the Florida Panthers, but a late bounce didn’t fall in favor of the Lightning to end the team’s eight-game win streak with a 2-1 falter to their cross-state opponent.
Florida forward Aleksander Barkov scored two goals in the second period, including one on the power play, to hand the home team a 2-0 advantage at Amerant Bank Arena.
Lightning forward Brayden Point’s 32nd goal of the season came 2 minutes, 7 seconds into period three to make it 2-1, but a flurry of late chances never crossed the Florida goal line.
Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli appeared to have the tying goal in the third period, but the puck flew into the crossbar and stayed out. Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky also stopped a late shorthanded breakaway chance for Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh.
Then in the final 10 seconds of the game, a Victor Hedman point shot hit the post and rattled through the blue paint. It was eventually cleared as the final buzzer sounded, sealing the 2-1 win for Florida.