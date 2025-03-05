The Backcheck: Lightning split back-to-back with blazing start Tuesday

“We just reeled off eight in a row. You can’t do that without some things going your way, and at some point the bounce is going to bounce out instead of in,” Cooper said. “On a couple occasions, especially in the third period, that’s what happened. I liked our effort. I liked the way the boys answered the bell in the third period and threw everything at ‘em. Sometimes you’ve gotta tip your cap to the other team and the goalie.”

Barkov scored 9:02 into the second period on a shot from the left faceoff circle, and his spinning shot on the power play made it 2-0 with 4:44 left in the middle frame.

Point didn’t wait long to get Tampa Bay on the scoresheet in period three, when he collected his own rebound and buried a backhand shot to halve the Panthers’ lead.

“We figured we were in the game,” Point said of the push. “Down two going into the third is not a great spot to be, but we knew we weren't playing our best. The third was a step in the right direction, had some chances, they just didn't go in.”

Tampa Bay has found success on the power play for much of the 2024-25 season, but that group couldn’t find a goal on Monday and finished 0-for-7 despite some in-game adjustments to personnel and setups.

“That was a part of it, there’s no question,” Cooper said. "We had 10+ minutes of power-play time and we can’t tuck one, so that ultimately was probably the difference.”

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy had to be sharp, particularly in the second period when the Panthers opened with extended time in the offensive zone and outshot the Lightning 11-7.

Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves, the same number as Bobrovsky.

Despite Tampa Bay’s eight-game winning streak coming to a close, forward Nick Paul acknowledged that the Lightning got better over their run.

“It was two good teams going at it,” Paul said. “I thought we could’ve had a little more energy in the first and second, but we came back and gave ourselves a chance to win that game. Off the post at the end, so that’s just what happens. Just gotta turn the page and look forward to tomorrow.”

Benjamin’s Three Stars:

Aleksander Barkov, FLA (2 goals)

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA (27 saves, win)

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (27 saves)

Fast start powers Bolts to Tuesday victory

The Lightning had the best start of any NHL team this season on Tuesday, and that quick attack translated into a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at AMALIE Arena.

The Lightning improved to 36-21-4 with the victory, the team’s ninth win in its last 10 games.

Tampa Bay led 2-0 just one minute, 37 seconds into play on Tuesday. Tuesday marked the fastest two goals by any NHL team to start a game this season, beating a two-team tie between the Washington Capitals and Utah Hockey Club (1 minute, 42 seconds).

Mitchell Chaffee got things started for Tampa Bay, needing only 30 seconds to find the back of the net with his 12th goal of the season.

Chaffee fought his way to the netfront, deflecting home an Emil Lilleberg shot from the left point after the latter accepted a pass from defensive partner Darren Raddysh.

One minute, seven seconds later, forward Jake Guentzel made a three-line pass from his own end to feed Nikita Kucherov at the far blue line. Kucherov bruised in on the breakaway and buried his top-shelf shot to make it 2-0.

"You're not going to score two in the first minute and a half every single game,” Hedman said, “but you can start on your toes and get pucks to the net, and I think we did the same in the second period. We went up two quick ones there and hemmed them in. When you do that, good things happen.”

Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski scored on the rush with 2:40 left in the first period to get Columbus on the board before another quick attack by the Lightning in period two extended the lead.