The Backcheck: ‘It’s gotta start now’: Lightning push back but fall in weekend games

The Tampa Bay Lightning closed their Western Conference road trip with a pair of comeback efforts but dropped both games of a weekend back-to-back.

Tampa Bay fell 6-4 in Utah on Saturday before Vegas took a 4-2 game on Sunday.

The Lightning are now 40-25-5 and return home to host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Lightning will look to return to stacking wins and consistent, sound play as the regular season nears its end next month.

“We believe we’re a really good hockey team over here,” forward Brandon Hagel said. "We have 12 games, and kind of the message in here throughout the guys is ‘Let’s start building something here.’ It’s not just a light switch that turns on 12 games from now. It’s gotta start now.”

Utah holds off Lightning comeback bid

The pushback was there from the Lightning on Saturday, but the comeback fell just short in a 6-4 road loss to Utah Hockey Club.

Tampa Bay overcame two separate deficits in the first-ever matchup between the NHL clubs, tying the game 2-2 after an early two-goal disadvantage before tying the game again 3-3 after Utah had regained the lead.

Utah, though, had an answer for every pushback the Lightning showed at Delta Center to take the win and end a three-game win streak for Tampa Bay.

“You want every cliche in the book,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of allowing goals after taking some momentum back. “The last couple minutes of each period and after a goal is scored, and we gave up a couple. … That definitely popped our balloon a little bit when we had to come back a few times.”

Utah claimed the game’s first lead 6:42 in. Forward Jack McBain skated below the goal line on the right side, spun toward the end boards and found Josh Doan in front of the net. Doan was open in the slot and buried the puck for a 1-0 advantage.

Utah doubled its lead with Logan Cooley’s 20th goal of the season on a rebound following a breakaway by defenseman Michael Kesselring. Despite Tampa Bay goalie Brandon Halverson stopping the breakaway, the puck bounced to Cooley, who won a puck battle for the 2-0 goal with 2:18 left in the opening period.

Saturday marked the first career NHL start for the 28-year-old Halverson, who finished with 19 saves.

The Lightning fought back to tie the game, a push that began late in the first period.

Nikita Kucherov drew a tripping penalty with 1:55 left in the first, and the Lightning power play got the visitors on the board with 1:11 remaining. Brayden Point snuck to the front of the Utah net, where Jake Guentzel found him with a pass after Oliver Bjorkstrand forced a turnover behind the goal line.

Bolts forward Anthony Cirelli tied the game at two goals a side 5:22 into the second, burying a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Brandon Hagel in the left corner.