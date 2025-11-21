The Backcheck: Paul’s debut goal followed by scorpion save, Guentzel OT winner as Bolts beat Oilers Thursday

Beat writer Benjamin Pierce recaps Thursday's overtime victory

TBLvsEDM_112025_Backcheck
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

It isn’t often in the NHL world that fans see a player score the game-winning goal in overtime only for a vast majority of his teammates to rush to the net opposite the winning tally.

On Thursday at Benchmark International Arena though, Lightning forward Jake Guentzel scored 1:43 into the extra period to secure a 2-1 comeback win. It was him who led the charge toward the Lightning net, pointing directly at goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy to give him all the credit.

It was for good reason—Vasilevskiy denied the Oilers on a 3-on-2 rush opportunity and then robbed Jack Roslovic’s rebound attempt on a wide open Lightning net by raising his leg pad while down on the ice.

Nikita Kucherov, Darren Raddysh and Guentzel sped the other way for their own rush chance, and it was Guentzel who buried his five-hole shot through Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard to secure the victory.

After an incredible save by Andrei Vasilevskiy, Jake Guentzel scores the game-winner

“I think those are the moments that we all live for,” Lightning defenseman JJ Moser said of the play leading to the winner. “And that's what makes sports so great, because you really can't make this up, not even if you would try to make a movie.

"He makes an unbelievable kick-save in a position where you think, ‘Oh, this might be it.’ And then two seconds later we go up the ice and score the game-winner. And then the crowd goes crazy, the atmosphere is electric. So that's why we all love it.“

The Lightning improved their record to 11-7-2 with the win, one that was helped by a proper response to a slow start.

Edmonton took advantage of a Lightning turnover for the game-opening goal just over 90 seconds after the opening puck drop. Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl intercepted a pass in the Lightning defensive zone to create a 2-on-1 and passed to Trent Frederic at the right hashmark.

Frederic’s shot found the back of the net 1 minute, 32 seconds into the game for a 1-0 lead.

Passes weren’t connecting for Tampa Bay in the first period, but the Lightning stuck with the process—down 1-0 through 20 minutes on Thursday, the Lightning pushed back on offense and outshot Edmonton 25-11 over the final two periods of regulation.

Moser alluded to a movie script ending, and it was helped by Nick Paul’s season debut after missing the first 19 games due to offseason surgery.

It was Paul who tied the game with only 2:32 left in regulation after a dish from Moser. Paul accepted the puck at the blue line, drove into the right faceoff circle on the backhand before moving the puck to his forehand and ripping a snap shot into the top right corner of the Edmonton net.

“Sometimes bounces in hockey can go any way, so I wasn't focused on really scoring or trying to be offensively producing tonight,” Paul said of his return postgame. “My job was just to be a hard player out there, making good plays, getting in front, retrieving pucks and building into that. And to get one on top of that is huge. In a game like that the adrenaline gets going, you just start feeling it, and it happens to go in. So it was good to get one.”

Vasilevskiy’s save on Roslovic came 1:35 into overtime. Kucherov exited the defensive zone with the puck before passing to Darren Raddysh in the neutral zone.

Raddysh slipped the puck to a crashing Guentzel, whose shot from the bottom of the left faceoff circle beat Pickard through the legs for his team-high 12th goal of the year.

Paul said he was lightheaded after Vasilevskiy’s denial on Roslovic because he jumped so high in the air to celebrate on the Tampa Bay bench that he nearly didn’t see the game-winning goal.

It was a crazy sequence for everyone on the Bolts bench, one that ended with the team’s NHL-leading 10th victory over its last 13 games. That includes coach Jon Cooper, who said it was so chaotic that it felt as though he was watching in slow motion.

Jon Cooper | Postgame vs Edmonton Oilers

“He makes the save, makes the second save, and then the puck's just sitting there…and I think Vasy scorpion (saved) it a little bit and knocked it out, because if he doesn't do that, it's in the net. That kind of is the beauty of overtime. It's, what do we say, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat? That's what we did. And then the play the other way to move it up, Raddy makes a great pass over to Guentz, and Guentz in that area is pretty darn good. So a pretty exciting 10 seconds there.”

Tampa Bay now turns its attention to the Washington Capitals on Saturday as the team hopes to build on a strong 5-2-2 away record so far this season.

Benjamin’s Three Stars:

  1. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (24 saves, win)
  2. Jake Guentzel, TBL (Overtime goal)
  3. Calvin Pickard, EDM (33 saves)

News Feed

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 2, Oilers 1 - OT

Recap: Lightning 2, Oilers 1 - OT

Lightning forward Nick Paul set for season debut

Nuts & Bolts: Three-game homestand wraps up against the Oilers

The FourCheck: A Syracuse shoutout, injury updates and a nod to Hags and Vasy

Lightning re-assign forward Scott Sabourin to AHL Syracuse

Mishkin’s Musings: On the crowded Eastern Conference standings

The Backcheck: Guentzel hat-trick, power play lead Bolts past Devils 

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Devils 1

Recap: Lightning 5, Devils 1

Lightning recall defensemen Declan Carlile, Steven Santini from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: New Jersey in town for the second time this season

Lightning re-assign forward Boris Katchouk to AHL Syracuse

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Canucks 6, Lightning 2

The Backcheck: Finley’s First, The Tortoise and the Hare and a back-to-back split

Recap: Canucks 6, Lightning 2

Lightning re-assign forward Jakob Pelletier to AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning wrap up the weekend against Vancouver