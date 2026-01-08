Bolts Best Player of the Month: Darren Raddysh

SP0034 - Bolts Best player otm - January 16x9
By Thompson Brandes
TampaBayLightning.com

The Bolts Best Player of the Month title belt has officially found a new owner for the month of December: Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh.

Raddysh raised his game to new heights over the holiday season, stepping in and filling massive skates for the injured Victor Hedman. The 29-year-old notched 6 goals and 13 points over the course of 14 games on the month. And that doesn’t even count Raddysh’s hat trick just three days after the December cutoff. Raddy’s 12 goals this season put him in a three-way tie with Cale Makar and Matthew Schaefer for third overall among defensemen.

Raddysh’s blue line excellence has been a major catalyst behind the Lightning’s eight-game win streak, with the team now tied with Carolina for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Next up, Raddysh and the Lightning head to the Philly for a back-to-back against the Flyers starting Saturday night.

News Feed

NHL Commissioner Bettman: A ‘relentless’ Jeff Vinik brought Stadium Series to Tampa

Eleven Lightning players selected for 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy

The Backcheck: Hagel goal extends Bolts win streak to NHL-best eight games

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Avalanche 2

Recap: Lightning 4, Avalanche 2

Lightning honor December Community Heroes

The man behind the many suits of Jon Cooper

Lightning recall defenseman Simon Lundmark from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Back at home to face the Avalanche

Nikita Kucherov named the NHL's First Star of the Week

Tampa Bay Lightning accepting applications for 2026-27 Local Artist Collaboration Class

Lightning re-assign defenseman Max Groshev to AHL Syracuse

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 7, Sharks 3

The Backcheck: Raddysh, Kucherov push Bolts win streak to seven games

Recap: Lightning 7, Sharks 3

Nuts & Bolts: California trip wraps up Saturday in San Jose

Chucky’s back: D’Astous hopes to make a difference after re-upping with Lightning

Lightning sign D Charle-Edouard D’Astous to one-year contract extension