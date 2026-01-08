Bolts Best Player of the Month: Darren Raddysh

The Bolts Best Player of the Month title belt has officially found a new owner for the month of December: Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh.

Raddysh raised his game to new heights over the holiday season, stepping in and filling massive skates for the injured Victor Hedman. The 29-year-old notched 6 goals and 13 points over the course of 14 games on the month. And that doesn’t even count Raddysh’s hat trick just three days after the December cutoff. Raddy’s 12 goals this season put him in a three-way tie with Cale Makar and Matthew Schaefer for third overall among defensemen.