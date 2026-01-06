Lightning recall defenseman Simon Lundmark from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Simon Lundmark from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Lundmark, 25, has played in 27 games with Syracuse this season, recording five assists and 12 penalty minutes with 31 shots on goal. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman has appeared in 281 career AHL games between the Crunch and Manitoba Moose, registering 16 goals and 67 points with 94 penalty minutes and three game-winning tallies.

Lundmark was originally drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the second round, 51st overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft. He signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2025, and is looking to make his NHL debut.