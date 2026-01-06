Lightning honor December Community Heroes

Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant for charities of their choice

Community Hero Image
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the Lightning Community Heroes for the month of December. Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, that will be designated to the charities of their choice. Since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero Program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community, the Lightning Foundation has granted $35.07 million to 720 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. For more information on this month’s Community Heroes, please click here.

251204_Hero_TBL

December 4

647th Community Hero: Todd Sherman

Donation Recipients: The Patriot Fund

251206_Hero_TBL

December 6

648th Community Hero: Glenn Permuy

Donation Recipients: Boys & Girls Club

251215_Hero_TBl

December 15

649th Community Hero: Desiree Holley

Donation Recipient: Operation Healing Forces

251218_Hero_TBL

December 18

650th Community Hero: Elizabeth Reedy

Donation Recipient: Frameworks of Tampa Bay

251220_Hero_TBL

December 20

651st Community Hero: Vevie Dimmitt

Donation Recipient: Love IV Lawrence

251222_Hero_TBL

December 22

652nd Community Hero: Nichole Peña-Miller

Donation Recipient: United Way Suncoast

251228_Hero_TBL

December 28

653rd Community Hero: Mercer Sherman

Donation Recipient: Blood Cancer United, Metropolitan Ministries, Meals on Wheels

About the Community Hero Program

During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.

For more information on the Community Hero Program, please click here.

News Feed

The man behind the many suits of Jon Cooper

Lightning recall defenseman Simon Lundmark from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Back at home to face the Avalanche

Nikita Kucherov named the NHL's First Star of the Week

Tampa Bay Lightning accepting applications for 2026-27 Local Artist Collaboration Class

Lightning re-assign defenseman Max Groshev to AHL Syracuse

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 7, Sharks 3

The Backcheck: Raddysh, Kucherov push Bolts win streak to seven games

Recap: Lightning 7, Sharks 3

Nuts & Bolts: California trip wraps up Saturday in San Jose

Chucky’s back: D’Astous hopes to make a difference after re-upping with Lightning

Lightning sign D Charle-Edouard D’Astous to one-year contract extension

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Kings 3

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay win streak hits six games over back-to-back in California

Recap: Lightning 5, Kings 3

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning and Kings meet to open 2026

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Ducks 3 - OT

Recap: Lightning 4, Ducks 3 - OT