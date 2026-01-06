TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the Lightning Community Heroes for the month of December. Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, that will be designated to the charities of their choice. Since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero Program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community, the Lightning Foundation has granted $35.07 million to 720 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. For more information on this month’s Community Heroes, please click here.
Lightning honor December Community Heroes
December 4
647th Community Hero: Todd Sherman
Donation Recipients: The Patriot Fund
December 6
648th Community Hero: Glenn Permuy
Donation Recipients: Boys & Girls Club
December 15
649th Community Hero: Desiree Holley
Donation Recipient: Operation Healing Forces
December 18
650th Community Hero: Elizabeth Reedy
Donation Recipient: Frameworks of Tampa Bay
December 20
651st Community Hero: Vevie Dimmitt
Donation Recipient: Love IV Lawrence
December 22
652nd Community Hero: Nichole Peña-Miller
Donation Recipient: United Way Suncoast
December 28
653rd Community Hero: Mercer Sherman
Donation Recipient: Blood Cancer United, Metropolitan Ministries, Meals on Wheels
About the Community Hero Program
During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.
