Nuts & Bolts: Back at home to face the Avalanche

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, January 6 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Nick Paul - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

Tampa Bay aims for a new season-best eight-game win streak when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at Benchmark International Arena...Tuesday marks the final regular season meeting for the clubs this season after Colorado took a Nov. 4 game 3-2 at Ball Arena despite Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point scoring goals for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy making 30 saves...Tampa Bay is 26-22-8 all-time against the Avalanche, a record which includes a 16-7-4 pace on home ice...Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Colorado with 11-12—23 in 22 games, which is followed by Victor Hedman’s 2-17—19 across 27 matchups with the Avalanche...Vasilevskiy holds a career save percentage of .908 with a 6-5-1 record and two shutouts in 12 starts against Colorado...Fellow Bolts goalie Jonas Johansson, who spent parts of three seasons with the Avalanche, has never started a game against his former team.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Jon Cooper 1000 Games Puck

On Wednesday, December 31, Head Coach Jon Cooper celebrated his 1000th NHL game coached! Tonight we celebrate this milestone, which you can commemorate with the Limited Edition Jon Cooper 1000 Games Coached 3D Embossed Puck. Available now, in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, January 10 at Philadelphia Flyers

Monday, January 12 at Philadelphia Flyers

Tuesday, January 13 at Pittsburgh Penguins