Nuts & Bolts: Back at home to face the Avalanche

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, January 6 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Nick Paul - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

Tampa Bay aims for a new season-best eight-game win streak when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at Benchmark International Arena...Tuesday marks the final regular season meeting for the clubs this season after Colorado took a Nov. 4 game 3-2 at Ball Arena despite Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point scoring goals for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy making 30 saves...Tampa Bay is 26-22-8 all-time against the Avalanche, a record which includes a 16-7-4 pace on home ice...Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Colorado with 11-12—23 in 22 games, which is followed by Victor Hedman’s 2-17—19 across 27 matchups with the Avalanche...Vasilevskiy holds a career save percentage of .908 with a 6-5-1 record and two shutouts in 12 starts against Colorado...Fellow Bolts goalie Jonas Johansson, who spent parts of three seasons with the Avalanche, has never started a game against his former team.

The Road Ahead
Saturday, January 10 at Philadelphia Flyers
Monday, January 12 at Philadelphia Flyers
Tuesday, January 13 at Pittsburgh Penguins

