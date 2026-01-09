Nuts & Bolts: Road trip begins in Philly

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday:

When: Saturday, January 10 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena - Philadelphia, PA

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Nick Paul - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

Tampa Bay will visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday with a chance to extend their win streak to nine consecutive games...The Lightning are 1-0-0 against the Flyers this season after a 3-0 win on Nov. 24 and play in Philadelphia again on Monday...Brandon Hagel scored 2-1—3 and Nikita Kucherov had 0-3—3 in the first game against the Flyers, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with a 20-save shutout...The Lightning hold a 56-46-13 all-time record versus Philadelphia, including a 24-23-10 record on the road...Martin St. Louis is the franchise’s scoring leader against the Flyers with 15-43—48 in 44 career games, while Steven Stamkos has the most goals with 28...Kucherov leads active Bolts with 11-26—37 points in 29 games against the Flyers, fourth-most in franchise history...Vasilevskiy is 16-4-1 with a .935 save percentage, 1.98 goals against average and six shutouts against the Flyers in his career...Jonas Johansson is 1-0-0 with an .897 save percentage as a Bolt and 3-0-1 with an .899 save percentage across his entire NHL career.

The Road Ahead

Monday, January 12 at Philadelphia Flyers

Tuesday, January 13 at Pittsburgh Penguins

Friday, January 16 at St. Louis Blues