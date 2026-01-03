Recap: Lightning 7, Sharks 3

The Tampa Bay Lightning scored three goals in the opening seven minutes of hockey, received five points from Nikita Kucherov and also got a hat-trick from defenseman Darren Raddysh in a dominating 7-3 win over San Jose on Saturday.

Tampa Bay’s win streak is now at seven games, improving the team's record to 25-13-3.

Brayden Point, Raddysh and Brandon Hagel scored in the opening 6:46 of game time to claim a 3-0 lead for the visiting Lightning, who went on to score seven goals across the first two periods.

Kucherov scored a goal and four assists, and Raddysh became the third Lightning defenseman in franchise history to record a hat-trick. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves in the win.

Tampa Bay continues play at home on Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche (30-2-7).

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, SJS 0

2:37 Brayden Point (10) - Max Crozier, Nikita Kucherov

Brayden Point’s third goal in as many games came on a rush play, scoring with a shot from the left circle less than three minutes into the game.

TBL 2, SJS 0

4:08 Darren Raddysh (10) - Kucherov, Gage Goncalves

A one-timer by Darren Raddysh from the right faceoff circle beat San Jose goalie Yaroslav Askarov to put the Sharks down by a pair of goals early.

TBL 3, SJS 0

6:46 Brandon Hagel (19) - Jake Guentzel, Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Forward Brandon Hagel tripled the Lightning advantage on a one-timer from the inside hashmarks, burying a feed from Jake Guentzel.

TBL 3, SJS 1

10:48 Pavol Regenda (3) - Timothy Liljegren, Macklin Celebrini - PP

The Sharks broke into the scoring scene with a rebound goal on a power-play opportunity midway through the first period.

Shots on goal: TBL 14, SJS 9

Second period

TBL 4, SJS 1

2:49 Raddysh (11) - Kucherov, Oliver Bjorkstrand - PP

Raddysh’s second goal of the game came on a power-play blast from the top of the offensive zone.

TBL 5, SJS 1

3:55 Dominic James (3) - Bjorkstrand

Rookie forward Dominic James added to the Lightning lead by burying a backhand chance in tight after a Sharks turnover.

TBL 5, SJS 2

9:50 Regenda (4) - Liljegren, Jeff Skinner

San Jose’s second goal of the game came on a rush chance that ended with Regenda’s second goal of the game.

TBL 6, SJS 2

14:08 Kucherov (20) - Bjorkstrand, Point - PP

Nikita Kucherov’s 20th goal of the season was a shot off the far post from the right faceoff circle.

TBL 7, SJS 2

16:53 Raddysh (12) - Kucherov, Nick Paul - PP

Raddysh scored his hat-trick goal on another shot from the point on a Lightning power play.

Shots on goal: TBL 6, SJS 5

Third period

16:10 Regenda (5) - Skinner

Regenda finished his hat-trick late in the game for the Sharks.

Total shots: TBL 26, SJS 22