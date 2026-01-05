Tampa Bay Lightning accepting applications for 2026-27 Local Artist Collaboration Class

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Lightning Foundation today announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2026-27 Local Artist Collaboration Class. Launched in 2025, the program is aimed at strengthening “Hockey Is For Everyone” initiatives through the work of talented, local artists from various backgrounds and communities across the Tampa Bay region.

Blending art with the spirit of hockey, the program incorporates the work of local artists into the team’s logo on custom specialty jerseys to celebrate numerous initiatives throughout the NHL season, including Noche Latina, Hockey Talks, Black Heritage, Women in Sports and Pride. The designs are also utilized to create additional items, such as merchandise, apparel and in-arena elements that will be displayed throughout the selected theme night.

Through this program, local artists are provided with an avenue to showcase designs that reflect their cultural heritage and personal experiences while cultivating an environment of inclusivity for everyone in the hockey community, both on and off the ice.

Artists interested in being considered to create a design for the 2026-27 season are encouraged to visit TampaBayLightning.com/ArtistProgram to submit their portfolio and artwork no later than February 13, 2026.

The four remaining theme nights for the 2025-26 season are set to be celebrated on January 20 (Hockey Talks), February 28 (Black Heritage), March 10 (Women in Sports) and March 26 (Pride). More information on these nights and the inaugural Local Artist Collaboration Class can be found below.

Hockey Talks (January 20 vs. San Jose Sharks, 7:00 p.m.)

Jared Wright's inspiration for his Hockey Talks design draws on powerful symbols of resilience and hope to spotlight mental health awareness, encouraging open conversations and breaking the stigma surrounding these vital topics. "Mental health is just as important if not more important than physical health, yet it's not often talked about openly," Wright shared. "The power of speaking about your thoughts, feelings or struggles can be incredibly beneficial…Being honest about what you're feeling isn't a weakness, it's a strength that can make a real difference. My hope is that with time we can break the stigma surrounding mental health."

Black Heritage, presented by Chase Ink (February 28 vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7:00 p.m.)

Inspired by Harlem Renaissance pioneer Aaron Douglas, Clancy Riehm's concept for the Black Heritage design draws from the artist's innovative approach to merging the past, present and future of African American history through abstract and geometric forms. Riehm, who discovered Douglas's ahead-of-its-time work during a visit to the National Gallery of Art, seeks to echo the message of social equality that Douglas championed decades before the civil rights movement gained full momentum. "I think it's important to continue to echo this message and be inspired by it," Riehm noted, highlighting the timeless relevance of Black artistic expression in promoting unity and progress.

Women in Sports, presented by Raymond James (March 10 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:00 p.m.)

Celebrating balance and individuality, Gillian Fazio’s design for Women in Sports draws parallels between her experiences and those of women in sports. The concept honors the power in equality through symbols of bravery, strength, resilience, complexity, and growth, emphasizing mutual respect amid differences and the courage to radiate authenticity. "Through this design, I hope to highlight that gender equality is not about erasing contrast, but about honoring it by creating space for everyone to thrive, together," Fazio said. "This work is a tribute to the trailblazers, the unsung heroes, and the rising stars...May this design serve as a symbol of gratitude, strength, and the ongoing journey toward equity and representation."

Pride (March 26 vs. Seattle Kraken, 7:00 p.m.)

Tracey Jones's design for Pride blends unique identities, stories, and expressions that together create unbreakable brilliance. Celebrating differences in voices, journeys, love, and self-expression, the design honors how the community, like a gem formed under pressure, has endured, evolved, and emerged stronger. "The Pride community is like a beautifully cut gem—each facet representing a unique identity, story, and experience. Individually, every facet reflects its own light, but together, they create something radiant, powerful, and whole," Jones explained. "It’s this brilliance in diversity that makes the community so extraordinary...When we come together, we don’t just reflect the light—we amplify it."

To purchase tickets for games featuring members of the inaugural Local Artist Collaboration Class, please click here. For more information on the Local Artist Collaboration, please click here.