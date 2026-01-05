Nikita Kucherov named the NHL's First Star of the Week

Kucherov, the League’s “First Star” for the second consecutive week, posted 3-7—10 in three contests to help the Lightning (25-13-3, 53 points) extend their winning streak to seven games (dating to Dec. 20) as they moved into first place in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. He compiled five points across a pair of matchups in Southern California, notching 1-1—2 in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Anaheim Ducks Dec. 31 and 1-2—3 in a 5-3 triumph versus the Los Angeles Kings Jan. 1. Kucherov then registered 1-4—5, his eighth career five-point performance, in a 7-3 win over the San Jose Sharks Jan. 3. The 32-year-old Kucherov, who has captured each of the past two Art Ross Trophies (and three overall), ranks fourth in the NHL with 20-39—59 through 37 total appearances this season – aided by a seven-game point streak (7-10—17), coinciding with Tampa Bay’s winning streak, that has featured six straight multi-point outings as well as goals in each of the last five contests. Kucherov also places among the 2025-26 leaders in even-strength assists (4th; 26), even-strength points (4th; 41), assists (t-4th; 39), power-play points (t-8th; 18), power-play assists (t-9th; 13), even-strength goals (t-15th; 15) and goals (t‑17th; 20).