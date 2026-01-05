Nikita Kucherov named the NHL's First Star of the Week

Kucherov earns the honor for the second consecutive week

Kuch1stStar
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

NEW YORK (Jan. 5, 2026) – Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 4.

FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Kucherov snipes one in the net against the Sharks to make it 6-2

Kucherov, the League’s “First Star” for the second consecutive week, posted 3-7—10 in three contests to help the Lightning (25-13-3, 53 points) extend their winning streak to seven games (dating to Dec. 20) as they moved into first place in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. He compiled five points across a pair of matchups in Southern California, notching 1-1—2 in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Anaheim Ducks Dec. 31 and 1-2—3 in a 5-3 triumph versus the Los Angeles Kings Jan. 1. Kucherov then registered 1-4—5, his eighth career five-point performance, in a 7-3 win over the San Jose Sharks Jan. 3. The 32-year-old Kucherov, who has captured each of the past two Art Ross Trophies (and three overall), ranks fourth in the NHL with 20-39—59 through 37 total appearances this season – aided by a seven-game point streak (7-10—17), coinciding with Tampa Bay’s winning streak, that has featured six straight multi-point outings as well as goals in each of the last five contests. Kucherov also places among the 2025-26 leaders in even-strength assists (4th; 26), even-strength points (4th; 41), assists (t-4th; 39), power-play points (t-8th; 18), power-play assists (t-9th; 13), even-strength goals (t-15th; 15) and goals (t‑17th; 20).

News Feed

Tampa Bay Lightning accepting applications for 2026-27 Local Artist Collaboration Class

Lightning re-assign defenseman Max Groshev to AHL Syracuse

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 7, Sharks 3

The Backcheck: Raddysh, Kucherov push Bolts win streak to seven games

Recap: Lightning 7, Sharks 3

Nuts & Bolts: California trip wraps up Saturday in San Jose

Chucky’s back: D’Astous hopes to make a difference after re-upping with Lightning

Lightning sign D Charle-Edouard D’Astous to one-year contract extension

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Kings 3

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay win streak hits six games over back-to-back in California

Recap: Lightning 5, Kings 3

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning and Kings meet to open 2026

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Ducks 3 - OT

Recap: Lightning 4, Ducks 3 - OT

'A wild adventure’: Coach Jon Cooper hits 1,000 NHL games with Lightning

Mishkin’s Musings: Just shy of the halfway point, the Lightning have had a strong season so far

Steady defense earned JJ Moser fresh eight-year deal with Lightning

Nikita Kucherov named NHL's First Star of the Week