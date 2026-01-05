Lightning re-assign defenseman Max Groshev to AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Max Groshev to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League today, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Groshev, 24, has played in one game with the Lightning this season, making his NHL debut on December 28 versus the Montreal Canadiens. He also recorded his first career assist and point, while logging 13:03 of ice time. Groshev has played in 27 games with Syracuse this season, recording one goal and 12 points with a plus-8 rating. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound Groshev leads all Crunch defensemen for points, assists (11) and shots on goal (50) while ranking tied for second for plus/minus.

A native of Agryz, Russia, Groshev has appeared in 150 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, and registered 18 goals, 56 points and 53 penalty minutes with a plus-10 rating.

Groshev was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round, 85th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.