After Cam Atkinson was assigned to the American Hockey League last week, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said he expected that the veteran forward would eventually be back with the NHL club.
The Backcheck: Atkinson forces OT in return, but Bolts fall to Flyers in shootout
Beat writer Benjamin Pierce recaps Thursday's shootout loss
Atkinson made his return an emphatic one on Thursday, scoring the game-tying goal to help the Lightning earn a standings point in a 4-3 shootout loss against Atkinson’s former team, the Philadelphia Flyers.
Tampa Bay is now 37-23-5 this season after Atkinson’s third-period goal helped the Lightning evade a regulation loss on Thursday.
Atkinson floated to the high slot early in the third period, where he accepted Victor Hedman’s pass from near the left boards. Atkinson ripped his snap shot from between the circles through the glove of Philadelphia goalie Samuel Ersson and into the top right corner of the net for his fourth goal of the season, one that tied the game 3-3 at the 3:50 mark of the final period in regulation.
“We knew what we had to do. Stick to our game plan and play with energy,” Atkinson said postgame. “We found a way to score there to tie it up and had a chance in overtime and, ultimately, in the shootout.”
Thursday marked Atkinson’s first goal and game since he was assigned to AHL Syracuse on March 5, and his teammates acknowledged postgame that the goal came at a crucial time.
“It was awesome,” Brayden Point said of Atkinson’s tying goal. “Obviously, he’s been such a trooper. Always positive, such a great teammate and a great guy, and to see him score on a team he once played for was awesome.”
Tampa Bay was the team to open the scoring on Thursday with Gage Goncalves’ second goal in as many games.
After the Lightning drew a penalty, one of Tampa Bay’s trade deadline acquisitions in forward Yanni Gourde faked a slap shot and found Goncalves with a shot pass near the right post. Goncalves tapped home his first career power-play goal for a 1-0 lead 8:29 into the game.
The Flyers knotted the score at 1-1 with 5:40 left in the opening frame thanks to Bobby Brink’s top-shelf shot on the rush from the right faceoff circle. Brink would go on to lead all players with a three-point night.
Following an even first period, the Lightning jumped to a dynamic start to period two. Tampa Bay needed only 15 seconds to capture a 2-1 lead in the middle frame.
The Lightning won the opening draw, and forward Zemgus Girgensons won a puck battle in the right corner before quickly burying a rebound through the legs of Ersson for his second goal of the season.
Brink’s second goal of the night tied the game 2-2 midway through the second period. The forward burst down the right wing and buried his backhand shot on a partial breakaway moments after exiting the penalty box.
Philadelphia then claimed its first lead in the final minute of the second period on a defensive mix-up for the Lightning.
Three Lightning forwards chased toward the puck carrier in the left corner, leaving Flyer Ryan Poehling alone in front of the Tampa Bay net. Poehling deked to his backhand and then tucked the puck home on the forehand for a 3-2 advantage with 59 seconds left in the period.
Lightning coach Jon Cooper was disappointed to see the second period end with the goal against, but he also acknowledged his team's ability to overcome the challenge.
“That should never happen, that goal. One of them chasing the puck down, there’s three of us and all of a sudden within five seconds it’s them all alone in our net. That was inexcusable,” Cooper said. “You get these tight games when you’re going down the stretch, you can’t make mistakes like that. Clearly unfortunate, but give the boys credit. They got it back in the third and it goes to a shootout and it’s anyone’s game.”
All three of Atkinson, Point and Kucherov acknowledged in their postgame media availability that the Lightning didn’t shoot the puck enough on Thursday.
Philadelphia ended with a 29-20 advantage in shots on goal in a game that saw the Lightning pass themselves out of clear shooting lanes on multiple occasions.
“I think we’re just trying to pass the puck into the net sometimes instead of capitalizing on our opportunities,” Atkinson said. “And it’s hard to score goals in this league, so when you have the opportunity to shoot the puck, I think we have to do more of that, and usually good things happen.”
Atkinson’s heroics didn’t take much time in the third period, as his tying goal came at the 3:50 mark.
Lightning defenseman JJ Moser took the puck at the top of the offensive zone before dishing to Hedman, who found Atkinson. The secondary assist marked Moser’s first point since returning from injured reserve after a 28-game absence.
“We needed it,” Cooper said of the Atkinson goal. “And no better guy for it to come from than Cam, who played here and got a great ovation from the fans. Great for him.”
Neither team scored in overtime before Philadelphia forward Matvei Michkov and Point both scored in the third round of the shootout. Owen Tippett scored in the fifth round to seal the win for the Flyers.
Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson finished the night with 26 saves, while Ersson had 17 for the Flyers.
Tampa Bay now turns its attention to the Boston Bruins, a team that is 30-29-8 this season and beat the Lightning 4-0 last Saturday at AMALIE Arena.
The game is the final stop of a three-game road trip.
“In the end it’s a bitter taste in our mouth here to just come away with one point,” Cooper said. “But we’ve gotta turn the page now and go to Boston and somehow salvage a win on this trip.”
Benjamin’s Three Stars:
- Bobby Brink, PHI (2 goals, assist)
- Cam Atkinson, TBL (Goal)
- Ollie Lycksell, PHI (2 assists)