The Backcheck: Atkinson forces OT in return, but Bolts fall to Flyers in shootout

“It was awesome,” Brayden Point said of Atkinson’s tying goal. “Obviously, he’s been such a trooper. Always positive, such a great teammate and a great guy, and to see him score on a team he once played for was awesome.”

Tampa Bay was the team to open the scoring on Thursday with Gage Goncalves’ second goal in as many games.

After the Lightning drew a penalty, one of Tampa Bay’s trade deadline acquisitions in forward Yanni Gourde faked a slap shot and found Goncalves with a shot pass near the right post. Goncalves tapped home his first career power-play goal for a 1-0 lead 8:29 into the game.

The Flyers knotted the score at 1-1 with 5:40 left in the opening frame thanks to Bobby Brink’s top-shelf shot on the rush from the right faceoff circle. Brink would go on to lead all players with a three-point night.

Following an even first period, the Lightning jumped to a dynamic start to period two. Tampa Bay needed only 15 seconds to capture a 2-1 lead in the middle frame.

The Lightning won the opening draw, and forward Zemgus Girgensons won a puck battle in the right corner before quickly burying a rebound through the legs of Ersson for his second goal of the season.

Brink’s second goal of the night tied the game 2-2 midway through the second period. The forward burst down the right wing and buried his backhand shot on a partial breakaway moments after exiting the penalty box.

Philadelphia then claimed its first lead in the final minute of the second period on a defensive mix-up for the Lightning.

Three Lightning forwards chased toward the puck carrier in the left corner, leaving Flyer Ryan Poehling alone in front of the Tampa Bay net. Poehling deked to his backhand and then tucked the puck home on the forehand for a 3-2 advantage with 59 seconds left in the period.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper was disappointed to see the second period end with the goal against, but he also acknowledged his team's ability to overcome the challenge.

“That should never happen, that goal. One of them chasing the puck down, there’s three of us and all of a sudden within five seconds it’s them all alone in our net. That was inexcusable,” Cooper said. “You get these tight games when you’re going down the stretch, you can’t make mistakes like that. Clearly unfortunate, but give the boys credit. They got it back in the third and it goes to a shootout and it’s anyone’s game.”

All three of Atkinson, Point and Kucherov acknowledged in their postgame media availability that the Lightning didn’t shoot the puck enough on Thursday.