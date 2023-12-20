The Backcheck: Bolts return home with strong win over the Blues

Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Thursday's win over the Blues

By Chris Krenn
Returning home from the longest road trip of the season that saw the Tampa Bay Lightning post a 2-3-0 record over a five-game stretch, the Bolts were hungry for a big win on Tuesday night and got one with a 6-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Right from the drop of the puck, it was clear there was an emphasis on simplifying the game for Tampa Bay by getting shots and bodies to the front of the St. Louis net and putting pucks behind the Blues defensemen and getting in on the forecheck.

That mindset paid dividends right away when Mikey Eyssimont opened the scoring just 2:23 into the first period for his fifth goal of the season.

After Haydn Fleury hammered the puck along the boards and into the St. Louis zone, Jordan Binnington made his way behind the goal to try to slow things up, but the puck deflected off his stick and went right to the front of the net. Tanner Jeannot anticipated the play and quickly jumped on the loose puck before throwing it to the front of the net, where it deflected off Eyssimont and past Binnington to put Tampa Bay up 1-0.

Throughout the first 33 games of the season, the Lightning have performed well in the first period and Tuesday night was no different. The Bolts outshot the Blues 14-5 in the opening 20 minutes and would go to the locker room with a 3-0 lead following two more goals from Tyler Motte and Nikita Kucherov.

Motte made it a 2-0 game with 2:50 remaining in the first on another play that showcased the mentality of getting pucks and bodies to the net. After Conor Sheary threw a backhand shot on goal, Steven Stamkos and Motte were right there at the edge of the blue paint, battling for the puck before Motte was able to force it over the goal line for his second goal of the season to make it 2-0.

Just 2:36 later, Kucherov made it a three-goal game with one of those last-minute tallies that can really deflate a team heading to the locker room. Shortly after Brayden Schenn nearly made it 2-1 with a shot that hit the post, Kucherov instead pushed the lead to 3-0 with his 21st goal of the season.

Taking a pass from Brayden Point as he crossed over the St. Louis blue line, Kucherov quickly slammed on the brakes and made a shifty move around Brandon Saad and into the high slot, where he wired a shot through a ton of traffic that beat Binnington and made it a 3-0 game after 20 minutes.

Picking up where he left off, Kucherov quickly extended the Lightning lead to 4-0 only 1:36 into the second period.

Skating in his 100th career NHL game, Nick Perbix jumped up into the play and skated the puck into the offensive zone before coming to a hard stop in the corner and sending a backhand pass up to the point for Kucherov.

As we’ve seen throughout the season, Kucherov showed no hesitation to shoot and ripped another quick wrister past Binnington for his 22nd goal and 54th point of the campaign.

After picking up the secondary assist on the first goal of the contest, Fleury scored his first goal and recorded his first multi-point game as a member of the Bolts when he made it 5-0 with 7:47 remaining in the second.

Taking a pass from Stamkos at the left point, Fleury walked the blue line and quickly fired a slap shot through a ton of traffic that ended Binnington’s night between the pipes.

Nick Paul added more cushion for Tampa Bay with 12:07 left in the third period when he scored his 10th goal of the season on the power play.

Making his way to the front of the net and presenting his stick for Stamkos, Paul calmly redirected a heavy slap pass from Stamkos past Joel Hofer and pushed the Bolts lead to 6-0.

Justin Faulk added a power-play goal of his own and spoiled the shutout for Andrei Vasilevskiy with 4:03 remaining in regulation to wrap up the 6-1 final.

Vasilevskiy was strong in goal for the Lightning yet again, stopping 28 of the 29 shots he faced, including some big saves on shorthanded chances for the Blues throughout the contest.

Despite the 6-1 win, it wasn’t all good for Tampa Bay Tuesday night. Mikhail Sergachev took a heavy shot from Colton Parayko off his left foot and hobbled to the bench before eventually making his way to the locker room and missing the remainder of the game.

After the contest, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper was unable to provide an update, telling reporters the team should know more ahead of Wednesday’s practice at AMALIE Arena.

The Bolts will be back in action with the final home game before Christmas Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Bolts by the Numbers

- Nikita Kucherov scored his 21st and 22nd goals of the season for his eighth multi-goal game of the season.

- Kucherov has picked up points in eight consecutive home games (7-7—14).

- Kucherov remains the only player in the NHL with more than 50 points on the season (22-32—54).

- Steven Stamkos recorded three assists for the 295th multi-point game of his NHL career, passing Theo Fleury (294) and taking sole possession of 57th place on the NHL’s all-time list.

- Stamkos recorded three shots on goal and passed Vincent Lecavalier for sole possession of the most shots on goal in Lightning franchise history.

- Mikey Eyssimont opened the scoring with his fifth goal and 11th point of the campaign (5-6—11).

- Tyler Motte scored his second goal of the season and second in the past three contests.

- Haydn Fleury scored his first goal in a Lightning sweater and added an assist for his first multi-point game with the Bolts.

- Nick Paul posted a three-point effort for the second time this season with one goal and two assists. Paul has recorded four multi-point games this year.

- Nick Perbix skated in his 100th career NHL game and recorded one assist.

Bolts Quotes

- Jon Cooper: “We have to simplify our game. It sounds like a cliché, but when you do those things, you’re hoping to put teams under duress, making the game a little bit more unpredictable in their defensive zone. Then, if you’re around it and shooting it enough, good things usually happen for you and it happened for us tonight, especially in the first period and a little bit of the second.”

- Jon Cooper on the performance of Haydn Fleury: “Fleurs hasn't been in every single night, but he’s giving you a reason to keep him in…Fleury's asset is his skating and he really skated pucks tonight, especially breaking them out, so I thought that was big for us and his game. Then, for him to get what I found out was his first goal as a Bolt, that was pretty cool.”

- Haydn Fleury: “When you play with five (defensemen), you don’t really have time to dwell on a mistake or dwell on really anything or think about anything good. You kind of just get back to the bench, have some water and you’re right back out there, so you get a nice rhythm. It’s always fun. Guys were supportive on the bench, and we went down to four for the last five (minutes), so it got even better.”

Lightning Look Ahead

- Thursday, December 21 vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. ET, AMALIE Arena

- Saturday, December 23 at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena

- Wednesday, December 27 vs. Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. ET, AMALIE Arena

