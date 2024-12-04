Tampa Bay Strong 50/50 Raffle, powered by Moffitt Cancer Center, surpasses $500,000, with a goal of $1 million by December 29

All funds raised will be matched by the Lightning Foundation, doubling the impact of every ticket purchased

Tampa Bay Strong _ 1920x1080
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced today that the Tampa Bay Strong 50/50 Raffle, powered by Moffitt Cancer Center, has exceeded $500,000 in total funds raised. The raffle will run through December 29, with a goal of reaching $1 million to support hurricane relief efforts.

All funds raised will be matched by the Lightning Foundation, doubling the impact of every ticket purchased. Proceeds will benefit local nonprofits severely affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, including Ronald McDonald House, Team Rubicon, LiFT, Habitat for Humanity, St. Pete Free Clinic, University Area CDC, Feeding Tampa Bay and A Kid’s Place.

The Lightning Foundation guarantees a minimum prize of $500,000 for the winner if the raffle reaches its $1 million goal. If contributions exceed $1 million, the prize pool will continue to grow, increasing support for those in need.

Fans can support vital recovery efforts across Tampa Bay by purchasing tickets at Lightning home games or online at Bolts5050.com.

