Lightning to host 2025 Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Moffitt Cancer Center, on Monday, November 24 versus Philadelphia

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Moffitt Cancer Center on Monday, November 24 when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Benchmark International Arena. The night will honor those impacted by cancer and bring the community together in support of the NHL initiative.

Pregame on Ford Thunder Alley, fans who have been impacted by cancer will be invited to walk the “Purple Carpet” and receive recognition from fellow fans. In addition, Moffitt Cancer Center will offer free head and neck screenings. Inside the building, fans are invited to visit section 123 to fill out “I Fight For” cards to show who they support in their battle against cancer.

Lightning players will take part in a special pre-game tradition by wearing their lavender Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys as they arrive at the arena. Each player will be escorted by a pediatric cancer patient from the 1Voice Foundation for photos and a memorable walk into the building. The jerseys will be signed and auctioned off post-game to benefit cancer-focused programs through the Lightning Foundation.

More than 700 tickets have been donated to local cancer nonprofits for the game to give patients, families and caregivers the chance to attend the annual event. Groups include American Cancer Society, Faces of Courage, Children’s Cancer Center, Moffitt Cancer Center, 1Voice Foundation and others.

Through special recognitions, in-game moments and charitable initiatives, Hockey Fights Cancer Night serves as a reminder of the impact everyone can make in the fight against the disease.