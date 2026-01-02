Recap: Lightning 5, Kings 3

The Tampa Bay Lightning came back to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 5-3 behind Gage Goncalves’ game-winning goal with 1 minute, 41 seconds remaining on Thursday.

Tampa Bay has now won six consecutive games and improved to 24-13-3 this season with the victory.

Brayden Point gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead with his power-play goal 3:34 into the game, but the host Kings received back-to-back goals from Jeff Malott and Andrei Kuzmenko to steal a 2-1 lead through one period.

Point’s second goal of the night tied the game late in the second period before Kevin Fiala scored another power-play goal for the Kings to retake the lead in the third. Tampa Bay then tied the game with 3:19 remaining on an Anthony Cirelli goal, and Goncalves scored the winner late.

Nikita Kucherov added an empty-net goal. Kucherov led the Lightning with a goal and two assists, and five other Bolts had two-point games.

Tampa Bay closes its three-game road trip at 4 p.m. Saturday against the San Jose Sharks.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, LAK 0

3:34 Brayden Point (8) - Jake Guentzel, Nikita Kucherov - PP

Brayden Point finished a passing play on an early Lightning power play, burying a pass at the left post for a lead after the pass from Jake Guentzel in the slot.

TBL 1, LAK 1

4:43 Jeff Malott (3) - Corey Perry

A Lightning turnover in the defensive zone ended with a snapshot goal from Kings defenseman Jeff Malott to tie the game.

LAK 2, TBL 1

6:14 Andrei Kuzmenko (8) - Perry, Kevin Fiala - PP

The Kings took their first lead with a rebound goal from Andrei Kuzmenko on the power play.

Shots on goal: LAK 10, TBL 8

Second period

LAK 2, TBL 2

18:07 Point (9) - Darren Raddysh, JJ Moser

Tampa Bay tied the game in the closing minutes of the second period with Point’s second goal of the game, this one on a loose puck after it had hit a Kings defender behind their net.

Shots on goal: TBL 7, LAK 1

Third period

LAK 3, TBL 2

1:37 Fiala (14) - Perry, Kuzmenko - PP

The Kings prevented a full-ice clearance by the Lightning penalty kill, and Kevin Fiala buried a cross-ice pass on the left side of the net for the lead.

LAK 3, TBL 3

16:41 Anthony Cirelli (11) - Brandon Hagel, Kucherov

Tampa Bay tied the game once again when Anthony Cirelli potted a loose bouncing puck near the blue paint on the backhand late in regulation.

TBL 4, LAK 3

18:19 Gage Goncalves (4) - Cirelli

Tampa Bay took its first lead since the first period when Gage Goncalves scored from behind the Kings’ goal line on a shot that went in off a Kings defender.

TBL 5, LAK 3

19:15 Kucherov (19) - Raddysh, Hagel

An empty-net goal for Kucherov closed the scoring.

Total shots: TBL 23, LAK 20