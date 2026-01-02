Recap: Lightning 5, Kings 3

The Tampa Bay Lightning came back to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 5-3 behind Gage Goncalves’ game-winning goal with 1 minute, 41 seconds remaining on Thursday.
Tampa Bay has now won six consecutive games and improved to 24-13-3 this season with the victory.
Brayden Point gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead with his power-play goal 3:34 into the game, but the host Kings received back-to-back goals from Jeff Malott and Andrei Kuzmenko to steal a 2-1 lead through one period.
Point’s second goal of the night tied the game late in the second period before Kevin Fiala scored another power-play goal for the Kings to retake the lead in the third. Tampa Bay then tied the game with 3:19 remaining on an Anthony Cirelli goal, and Goncalves scored the winner late.
Nikita Kucherov added an empty-net goal. Kucherov led the Lightning with a goal and two assists, and five other Bolts had two-point games.
Tampa Bay closes its three-game road trip at 4 p.m. Saturday against the San Jose Sharks.
Scoring summary
First period
TBL 1, LAK 0
3:34 Brayden Point (8) - Jake Guentzel, Nikita Kucherov - PP
Brayden Point finished a passing play on an early Lightning power play, burying a pass at the left post for a lead after the pass from Jake Guentzel in the slot.
TBL 1, LAK 1
4:43 Jeff Malott (3) - Corey Perry
A Lightning turnover in the defensive zone ended with a snapshot goal from Kings defenseman Jeff Malott to tie the game.
LAK 2, TBL 1
6:14 Andrei Kuzmenko (8) - Perry, Kevin Fiala - PP
The Kings took their first lead with a rebound goal from Andrei Kuzmenko on the power play.
Shots on goal: LAK 10, TBL 8
Second period
LAK 2, TBL 2
18:07 Point (9) - Darren Raddysh, JJ Moser
Tampa Bay tied the game in the closing minutes of the second period with Point’s second goal of the game, this one on a loose puck after it had hit a Kings defender behind their net.
Shots on goal: TBL 7, LAK 1
Third period
LAK 3, TBL 2
1:37 Fiala (14) - Perry, Kuzmenko - PP
The Kings prevented a full-ice clearance by the Lightning penalty kill, and Kevin Fiala buried a cross-ice pass on the left side of the net for the lead.
LAK 3, TBL 3
16:41 Anthony Cirelli (11) - Brandon Hagel, Kucherov
Tampa Bay tied the game once again when Anthony Cirelli potted a loose bouncing puck near the blue paint on the backhand late in regulation.
TBL 4, LAK 3
18:19 Gage Goncalves (4) - Cirelli
Tampa Bay took its first lead since the first period when Gage Goncalves scored from behind the Kings’ goal line on a shot that went in off a Kings defender.
TBL 5, LAK 3
19:15 Kucherov (19) - Raddysh, Hagel
An empty-net goal for Kucherov closed the scoring.
Total shots: TBL 23, LAK 20