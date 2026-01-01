Nuts & Bolts: Lightning and Kings meet to open 2026

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday:
When: Wednesday, January 1 - p.m. ET
Where: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now
Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)
Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Nick Paul - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile - Max Crozier
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Thursday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will ring in the New Year by closing a back-to-back with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings at crypto.com Arena on Thursday...The game will also close the season series between the teams after the Kings took a 2-1 game in Tampa on Dec. 18...Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the lone Lightning goal in that game, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves...Tampa Bay is 31-14-5 all-time against the Kings, including 15-7-3 on the road...Forward Nikita Kucherov (9-15—25) is tied with Steven Stamkos (10-14—24) as the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Los Angeles entering Thursday’s game, while Victor Hedman leads all Lightning defensemen with 8-8—16 in 23 games...Vasilevskiy holds a 10-5-1 career record with a .915 save percentage and one shutout when playing the Kings, and goalie partner Jonas Johansson has yet to face Los Angeles as a member of the Bolts...Johansson is 2-0-0 with a .925 save percentage against the Kings across his NHL career along with a 1.50 goals against average.
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
2026 Stadium Series Collection
Gear up for the 2026 Stadium Series game today! Jerseys and the full merchandise collection are available now, in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.
The Road Ahead
Thursday, January 1 at Los Angeles Kings
Saturday, January 3 at San Jose Sharks
Tuesday, January 8 vs. Colorado Avalanche