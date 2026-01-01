Nuts & Bolts: Lightning and Kings meet to open 2026

Tampa Bay wraps up a back-to-back in Southern California on New Year's Day

TBLatLAK_010126_Nuts&Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday:

When: Wednesday, January 1 - p.m. ET
Where: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)
Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Nick Paul - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will ring in the New Year by closing a back-to-back with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings at crypto.com Arena on Thursday...The game will also close the season series between the teams after the Kings took a 2-1 game in Tampa on Dec. 18...Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the lone Lightning goal in that game, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves...Tampa Bay is 31-14-5 all-time against the Kings, including 15-7-3 on the road...Forward Nikita Kucherov (9-15—25) is tied with Steven Stamkos (10-14—24) as the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Los Angeles entering Thursday’s game, while Victor Hedman leads all Lightning defensemen with 8-8—16 in 23 games...Vasilevskiy holds a 10-5-1 career record with a .915 save percentage and one shutout when playing the Kings, and goalie partner Jonas Johansson has yet to face Los Angeles as a member of the Bolts...Johansson is 2-0-0 with a .925 save percentage against the Kings across his NHL career along with a 1.50 goals against average.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
2026 Stadium Series Collection
Gear up for the 2026 Stadium Series game today! Jerseys and the full merchandise collection are available now, in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Thursday, January 1 at Los Angeles Kings
Saturday, January 3 at San Jose Sharks
Tuesday, January 8 vs. Colorado Avalanche

News Feed

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Ducks 3 - OT

Recap: Lightning 4, Ducks 3 - OT

'A wild adventure’: Coach Jon Cooper hits 1,000 NHL games with Lightning

Mishkin’s Musings: Just shy of the halfway point, the Lightning have had a strong season so far

Steady defense earned JJ Moser fresh eight-year deal with Lightning

Nikita Kucherov named NHL's First Star of the Week

The Backcheck: Lightning return from holiday break with back-to-back sweep

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Canadiens 4 - SO

Recap: Lightning 5, Canadiens 4 - SO

Lightning recall D Maxim Groshev, re-assign D Steven Santini to AHL Syracuse

Lightning acquire F Michael Milne from Minnesota Wild

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Panthers 2

Recap: Lightning 4, Panthers 2

Lightning sign defenseman J.J. Moser to an eight-year contract extension

Lightning recall F Scott Sabourin and D Steven Santini from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Back from the break with a quick trip to Sunrise

Pontus ’The Backpack’ Holmberg: Strength earns new Bolt new nickname

Raddysh balancing ‘dynamic’ offense with ‘solid’ defense to help Bolts through injuries