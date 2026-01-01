Nuts & Bolts: Lightning and Kings meet to open 2026

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday:

When: Wednesday, January 1 - p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Nick Paul - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will ring in the New Year by closing a back-to-back with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings at crypto.com Arena on Thursday...The game will also close the season series between the teams after the Kings took a 2-1 game in Tampa on Dec. 18...Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the lone Lightning goal in that game, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves...Tampa Bay is 31-14-5 all-time against the Kings, including 15-7-3 on the road...Forward Nikita Kucherov (9-15—25) is tied with Steven Stamkos (10-14—24) as the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Los Angeles entering Thursday’s game, while Victor Hedman leads all Lightning defensemen with 8-8—16 in 23 games...Vasilevskiy holds a 10-5-1 career record with a .915 save percentage and one shutout when playing the Kings, and goalie partner Jonas Johansson has yet to face Los Angeles as a member of the Bolts...Johansson is 2-0-0 with a .925 save percentage against the Kings across his NHL career along with a 1.50 goals against average.

