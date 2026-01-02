Nuts & Bolts: California trip wraps up Saturday in San Jose

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday:

When: Saturday, January 3 - 4 p.m. ET

Where: SAP Center - San Jose, CA

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Nick Paul - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning open their two-game season series against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday on the road...The teams will also play in Tampa on Jan. 20...The Lightning are 28-21-3 all-time against the Sharks, a record that includes a 13-11-1 pace on the road...Steven Stamkos is the franchise’s career scoring leader against San Jose with 15-16—31 in 23 games, while Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts with 7-14—21 in 19 games...The Lightning went 1-1-0 against the Sharks last season, winning 8-1 on Dec. 5 before dropping a Jan. 2 game 2-1...Brayden Point led Tampa Bay in scoring versus San Jose in 2024-25 with 0-4—4 in two games, and Brandon Hagel scored 2-1—3...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games for the Lightning, going 1-1-0 with a .935 save percentage...Vasilevskiy is 8-3-0 with a .925 career save percentage and 2.15 goals against average when playing San Jose...Goalie partner Jonas Johansson is 1-0-0 with a 23-save shutout in his lone NHL start against the Sharks, which came in a 6-0 win for the Lightning on Oct. 26, 2023.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, January 8 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Saturday, January 10 at Philadelphia Flyers

Monday, January 12 at Philadelphia Flyers