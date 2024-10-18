Bolts set to hit the road for their first multi-game trip

The Bolts are on the go.

The Tampa Bay Lightning left today for their first extended road trip of the season, a venture that begins with a 1 p.m. ET matinee on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre.

After winning Thursday’s game 4-3 over the Vegas Golden Knights at AMALIE Arena, the Lightning approach their first trip of multiple away games with confidence.

“I think the biggest thing is (we) just got to keep it rolling,” forward Nick Paul said. “Play the same way like we do at home. I think we had a good stint here, especially with what’s going on, but just keep it going, keep the speed going, keep the battle going.”

After winning the first two games of the season by 4-1 scores, Thursday’s victory was a much tighter contest. The Lightning scored twice in the final 2 minutes, 22 seconds—including Nikita Kucherov’s game-winner with 55 seconds left—to earn a 4-3 win.

The ability to find wins in different ways can help the Lightning early in the season, Paul said.

"Obviously we don't want to put ourselves in that (Thursday) situation, but that's how hockey is. So, to see that we can stick to it and fight right till the end to pull two points, that's great in this group to see we're not going to give up,” Paul said. “We always have hope in each other, and we have belief. I mean, that's what you need to go deep in this league, make playoffs and have a good run.”

Ottawa has won five of the last seven games between the teams across the past two seasons and holds a 55-50-11 all-time record against the Lightning.

Tampa Bay believes they can flip that trend around, beginning on Saturday. The team will then play in Toronto on Monday before ending the trip with a visit to New Jersey on Tuesday.

"They're two big teams in our conference, and then we’re starting off with Ottawa, who's pretty much had our number for a couple years now,” Bolts forward Mikey Eyssimont said of the trip. “We're looking forward to the challenge."

Facing the first back-to-back games of the 2024-25 season has the team focused on recovery and preparation, multiple players said after Friday’s practice at AMALIE Arena.

“Eating right and hydrating a bunch, getting yourself as energy filled as you can,” defenseman Ryan McDonagh said of the key to back-to-back games. “With the travel on top of it, it’s tough. You’re getting in late, so try to get good sleep and mentally go through your routine. When you get to the rink at game time, it kind of amps you up and gets you up for the game right away.”

Paul also said recovery is important.

"Making sure the body's taken care of, lots of fluids is a big thing. You don't want to start cramping up and be dehydrated. It's hard to catch up, especially back-to-back," Paul said. "One game's hard enough as it is, takes a lot out of the body, but two back-to-back, just gotta make sure you're ready.”

A 3-0-0 start has the 2024-25 Lightning tied with six other teams in franchise history which opened a season with three consecutive wins.

They will look to be the second team to reach four straight wins to open a season and are in pursuit of the franchise record of six opening wins, set by the 2004 Stanley Cup Champion Bolts.