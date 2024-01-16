Lightning recall Max Crozier, Philippe Myers and Waltteri Merelä from Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defensemen Max Crozier and Philippe Myers and forward Waltteri Merelä from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League , vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Crozier, 23, made his NHL debut January 13 vs. Anaheim and recorded a takeaway and a blocked shot in 13 minutes of action. He leads Syracuse rookie defensemen for goals, assists and scoring with 1-6—7 pts. in 25 games

Myers, 26, has skated in four games with the Lightning this season, the last coming January 6 at Boston. He has 157 games of NHL experience over six seasons, producing eight goals and 36 points. The blueliner ranks tied for fifth among Crunch defensemen for scoring with 3-6—9 points in 28 games.

Merelä, 25, has skated in 14 games with the Lightning and recorded 16 shots while averaging 10:35 time on ice. Merela ranks seventh on the Crunch for scoring with 16 points on six goals and 10 assists through 23 contests.