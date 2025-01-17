Lightning recall defenseman Max Crozier from AHL Syracuse

Crozier has skated in 22 games with the Crunch this season

Crozier
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Max Crozier from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Crozier, 24, has skated in 22 games with the Crunch this season, recording three goals and nine points with a plus-5 rating. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound defenseman leads all Syracuse blueliners with two game-winning tallies while ranking second for goals (tied), assists and points. Crozier has played 80 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, scoring three goals and adding 26 assists to go along with 95 penalty minutes and a plus-7 rating.

The Calgary, Alberta, native made his NHL debut with Tampa Bay last season, logging 13 minutes of time on ice January 13 versus Anaheim. Crozier appeared in 13 contests with the Lightning in 2023-24 and collected his first career NHL point with an assist January 23 at Philadelphia. He went on to skate in three Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Bolts, recording two penalty minutes and four shots on goal while averaging 14:15 of time on ice over the three-game span.

Crozier was originally drafted by Tampa Bay, 120th overall, in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

