Bolts Best Player of the Month: Jake Guentzel

Solid February for Jake Guentzel.

To get things started, the Bolts center put up eight points in six games for the Lightning, including the game-winning shootout goal to seal a win at the NHL Stadium Series. He notched two assists in that game, helping to lead a legendary comeback at Raymond James Stadium.

He then joined Team USA in Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics, in which Guentzel brought home the gold medal after a historic OT win over Canada in the final.

Now? He’s our Bolts Best Player of the Month.

The Lightning went 4-2 for the month with help from a 2-6-8 line from Guentzel. He also recorded a goal in the early rounds of the Winter Games and finished the tournament plus-2.

“Unbelievable two weeks,” Guentzel told Ben Pierce of the Lightning. “It's pretty incredible what we were able to accomplish over in Milan, and it's been a long time coming for USA Hockey to get the gold medal. So we feel pretty blessed. I'm super proud of the group, and I was just obviously very thankful for the opportunity to represent the USA in the Olympics.”

Up next for Guentzel: the Lightning head out on a four-game road trip in which they will try to recapture their pre-Olympics momentum.