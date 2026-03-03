Bolts Best Player of the Month: Jake Guentzel

The Lightning forward brought home gold and Stadium Series glory in February

SP0034 - Bolts Best player otm - February 16x9
By Thompson Brandes
TampaBayLightning.com

Solid February for Jake Guentzel.

To get things started, the Bolts center put up eight points in six games for the Lightning, including the game-winning shootout goal to seal a win at the NHL Stadium Series. He notched two assists in that game, helping to lead a legendary comeback at Raymond James Stadium.

He then joined Team USA in Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics, in which Guentzel brought home the gold medal after a historic OT win over Canada in the final.

Now? He’s our Bolts Best Player of the Month.

The Lightning went 4-2 for the month with help from a 2-6-8 line from Guentzel. He also recorded a goal in the early rounds of the Winter Games and finished the tournament plus-2.

“Unbelievable two weeks,” Guentzel told Ben Pierce of the Lightning. “It's pretty incredible what we were able to accomplish over in Milan, and it's been a long time coming for USA Hockey to get the gold medal. So we feel pretty blessed. I'm super proud of the group, and I was just obviously very thankful for the opportunity to represent the USA in the Olympics.”

Up next for Guentzel: the Lightning head out on a four-game road trip in which they will try to recapture their pre-Olympics momentum.

