The Backcheck: Lightning return to play with back-to-back split

The Tampa Bay Lightning returned from the 2026 Winter Olympic break with a back-to-back split.
Tampa Bay beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Wednesday before taking a 5-4 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.
Tampa Bay is now 38-15-4 this season and closes the February schedule on Saturday by hosting the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 p.m.
Bolts pick up where they left off with Wednesday win
The Lightning expected some rust on Wednesday in their first game back from the Olympic break, and it was evident over the opening 20 minutes.
In the end, though, Tampa Bay returned to game action much like they entered the break—in winning fashion with a 4-2 victory over Atlantic Division opponent Toronto to extend their win streak to six games.
"I actually thought the first period, our execution wasn't great. I thought we fumbled a few pucks, gave them some opportunities. Vasy made some key saves early in the first period, and then I thought we started to find our game in the second and third period,” assistant coach Rob Zettler said. “We controlled most of the play in the second period, played a lot in their end. (William) Nylander got behind us a couple times, but other than that I thought we were starting to be pretty good, starting to move the puck around a little bit, and started to control the play."
Tampa Bay thought they had two separate 1-0 leads in the first period, but both goals were taken off the scoreboard after successful coach’s challenges by Toronto that showed the plays were offside.
The Lightning made up for it in the second period.