Former Bolts goalie Kevin Weekes became a pioneer in hockey broadcasting

Weekesy the NHL insider

Weekes was 34 years old in the summer of 2009, fresh off starting 13 games while posting an impressive .920 save percentage in the New Jersey Devils crease over the 2008-09 season.

His agent called to share he had multiple contract offers and to prepare for his 12th NHL season, but the free agent market shifted. Suddenly, Weekes’ phone was being bombarded with offers of a different nature.

Multiple television networks wanted to involve the goalie in their broadcasts and reached out to gauge his interest in beginning a new game day routine.

“I was pretty open-minded about it and spoke to my family and friends at length about it when we were there, and at that point I said, ‘Hey, these opportunities to do this might not be here. I've exhausted every opportunity to play. I've squeezed everything out of the sponge, so to speak, from a playing standpoint. Let me chart a new course.’ And I decided I was going to turn a new course to do exactly that.”

Soon Weekes could be seen on television screens working for Hockey Night in Canada, NHL Network and MSG New York, and his broadcasting career has never slowed. Today he can be seen in a number of places including ESPN, NHL Network and on NHL.com, working as an insider, broadcaster and analyst.

He was inspired by the late John Saunders, who used to work for ESPN. Saunders’ brother, Bernie, played for the Quebec Nordiques while John played college hockey. Weekes grew up watching Saunders on television.

Weekes was always comfortable working with media as a player, which made the career transition easier for him.

One Weekes trademark can be seen on social media, where he posts videos centered on his forehead as he breaks trades and NHL news. The videos began as a blooper, but also because he wanted to take the next step in his career three years ago near the NHL trade deadline.

Weekes began getting information on possible news he wanted to break, and those in media were telling him they should wait.

“They would basically say, ‘Well, so-and-so is an insider, and so-and-so is an insider.’ As if to say I was an outsider, and I've been playing this game since 1979 at St Mike's Arena playing house league up in Toronto at one of the most historic arenas in the world.”

Weekes began getting frustrated and talked with his wife, who works as a global chief marketing officer. She advised him to begin breaking news himself since he has a connection to the fans as a former player, and it hasn’t stopped since.

In one of the first breaking news videos, the camera was closer to his face than usual, and another happened while he was at a spa with his wife with bamboo sticks and green lighting in the background. He began to doubt the idea after some feedback, but it took off after his wife reminded him that being different isn’t a bad thing.

“People kept roasting me, and I'm like, ‘I'm a clown. People think this is crazy.’ She's like, ‘Are you crazy? That’s the genius of it.’ So I had to go along with the chief global marketing officer in the house and, thankfully, I listened to her,” Weekes said.

"And in a way too, I listened to the fans because for a lot of the fans that are pure, there's a lot of authenticity, and they'll give you the feedback on what they like and what they don't like…You can't control where you get news. I've got news literally in the shower. I've got news in the bathroom. I've got news while eating dinner or while being dead asleep, being on the treadmill here at the house in the basement, changing our son.”

Fans now look forward to the close-up breaking news videos in various environments. After all, news happens everywhere.

“News doesn't wait for a time that's convenient for you,” Weekes said. “When news comes your way and you're able to verify it to the best of your ability, you’ve got to pounce and you’ve got to move, and that's how that took flight.”