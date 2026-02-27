Nuts & Bolts: Matchup of division rivals

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday:

When: Saturday, February 28 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Jake Guentzel - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Dominic James - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman - Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Declan Carlile

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Saturday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning close February at home against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday...Tampa Bay is 1-0-0 against the Sabres this season after a 4-3 overtime win on Feb. 3 that saw Nikita Kucherov score 1-3—4 as well as two-point nights from Darren Raddysh (1-1—2) and Jake Guentzel (1-1—2)...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves on 26 shots for an .885 save percentage and the win...Tampa Bay will visit the Sabres on March 8 and closes the season series on April 6 in Buffalo...The Lightning are 54-50-17 all-time against Buffalo, including 27-25-10 on home ice...Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus the Sabres with 20-32—52 in 40 games...Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt with 8-22—30 in 58 games against Buffalo...Vasilevskiy is 14-2-3 in his career when playing the Sabres with a .912 save percentage and two shutouts...Jonas Johansson is 2-0-2 with a .917 save percentage against the team in his career, with all four starts coming with Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Levelwear 3rd Jersey Player Tees

The team is back on home ice wearing the alternate 3rd jersey, and you can grab your favorite 3rd jersey Levelwear player tee today! Available in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, March 3 at Minnesota Wild

Thursday, March 5 at Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, March 7 at Toronto Maple Leafs