Lightning unveil Tampa Bay Jr. Lightning Youth Hockey Program

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today unveiled the Tampa Bay Jr. Lightning youth hockey program, featuring a Tier 1 (AAA) boys program and a Tier 2 (AA) girls program that will align directly with the Lightning’s long-standing commitment to grow the game and invest in youth development across the region. This program will be operated by the Tampa Bay Lightning and marks the first time the organization has overseen an initiative of this kind.

Grounded in USA Hockey’s Athlete Development Model (ADM), the Jr. Lightning will prioritize weekday training, professional coaching, player-centric development, cost efficiency and meaningful community partnerships to maintain a sustainable, development-driven model that benefits athletes, families and the broader Florida hockey ecosystem.

The Jr. Lightning boys Tier 1 program will consist of two tournament teams (9U and 10U) and six full-season teams (11U, 12U, 13U, 14U, 15U and 16U), with the 13U-16U teams all holding Tier 1 National Bound status. Information on the girls Tier 2 program will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The Jr. Lightning will feature a front office of individuals with deep ties to the growth of youth hockey across the Tampa Bay region and state of Florida. Josh Dreith will serve as President on the Board of Directors alongside board members Elizabeth Frazier and Mathieu Garon. The Jr. Lightning Hockey Operations department boasts Lightning alumni Braydon Coburn and John Tucker, with Tyler Watkins managing the Tier 1 boys program and Aaron Humphrey and Kelley Steadman managing the Tier 2 girls program.

On-ice training will primarily take place at the home of the Jr. Lightning and the largest ice sports facility in the southeast United States, AdventHealth Center Ice, complemented by additional weekly practice sessions at Power-Pole Arena to ensure consistent, high-quality ice time and a structured environment to maximize development.

Boys Tier 1 tryouts are slated to take place April 6-8 at AdventHealth Center Ice with a multi-day evaluation process, including skills and game-based sessions.

Coaching staff for all teams will be announced at a later date. For more information and to register for boys’ tryouts, please click here.

The Jr. Lightning Vision

Operating under the three pillars of community, development and character, the Jr. Lightning will aim to cultivate elite hockey talent by providing a high-performance, development-focused program that expands the game on and off the ice. The program will place a dedicated emphasis on developing the next generation of athletes through values of sportsmanship, teamwork, competition and respect.