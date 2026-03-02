Nuts & Bolts: Late night matchup in Minnesota

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, March 3 - 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Grand Casino Arena - Saint Paul, MN

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman - Charle-Edouard D'Astous/Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will visit Grand Casino Arena on Tuesday to open their two-game season series against the Minnesota Wild...It marks the first of two games between the clubs this month, as Minnesota will visit Benchmark International Arena on March 24...The Lightning went 0-2-0 against Minnesota last season and were led on offense by five different players with two points in two games... Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games, posting an .838 save percentage against the Wild in 2024-25...Tampa Bay is 13-19-4 all-time against the Wild, a record that includes a 3-13-2 pace on the road...Nikita Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Minnesota, scoring 9-10—19 in 19 career games, and Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt, scoring 4-8—12 in 23 games...Vasilevskiy holds a career record of 6-6-2 against the Wild while posting a .914 save percentage, 2.50 goals against average and one shutout across 14 starts, while goalie partner Jonas Johansson has never started a game against Minnesota in his NHL career.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, March 5 at Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, March 7 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Sunday, March 8 at Buffalo Sabres