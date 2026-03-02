Nuts & Bolts: Late night matchup in Minnesota

The Bolts square off against the Wild for the first time this season as they open their road swing

260302-TBL-Nuts-Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, March 3 - 9:30 p.m. ET
Where: Grand Casino Arena - Saint Paul, MN
TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FMLightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Gage Goncalves  - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel 
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Dominic James  - Oliver Bjorkstrand 

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman - Charle-Edouard D'Astous/Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will visit Grand Casino Arena on Tuesday to open their two-game season series against the Minnesota Wild...It marks the first of two games between the clubs this month, as Minnesota will visit Benchmark International Arena on March 24...The Lightning went 0-2-0 against Minnesota last season and were led on offense by five different players with two points in two games... Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games, posting an .838 save percentage against the Wild in 2024-25...Tampa Bay is 13-19-4 all-time against the Wild, a record that includes a 3-13-2 pace on the road...Nikita Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Minnesota, scoring 9-10—19 in 19 career games, and Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt, scoring 4-8—12 in 23 games...Vasilevskiy holds a career record of 6-6-2 against the Wild while posting a .914 save percentage, 2.50 goals against average and one shutout across 14 starts, while goalie partner Jonas Johansson has never started a game against Minnesota in his NHL career.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Ventura Concepts Sport Collection
The Road Ahead
Thursday, March 5 at Winnipeg Jets
Saturday, March 7 at Toronto Maple Leafs
Sunday, March 8 at Buffalo Sabres

