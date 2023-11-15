Lightning reassign defenseman Philippe Myers to Syracuse

News Feed

The Backcheck: Blanked by the St. Louis Blues

The Backcheck: Blanked by the Blues
Mishkin's Extra Shift: St. Louis Blues 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 0

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blues 5, Lightning 0
Recap: St. Louis Blues 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 0

Recap: Blues 5, Lightning 0
Tampa Bay Lightning recall defenseman Haydn Fleury from conditioning assignment

Lightning recall D Haydn Fleury from conditioning assignment
Nuts & Bolts: Two-game Central Division trip begins in St. Louis

Nuts & Bolts: Two-game Central Division trip begins in St. Louis
Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy joins Tampa Bay Lightning at Monday's practice

Vasilevskiy joins Bolts at Monday's practice
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning drop second-straight contest at home against Carolina Hurricanes

The Backcheck: Bolts drop second-straight contest at home
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Carolina Hurricanes 4 Tampa Bay Lightning 0

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Hurricanes 4 Lightning 0
Nuts & Bolts: A second matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes

Nuts & Bolts: A second matchup against the Canes
Tampa Bay Lightning partner with Tampa Warriors to create The Lightning Warriors Hockey Program

Tampa Bay Lightning partner with Tampa Warriors to create The Lightning Warriors Hockey Program
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning fall at home to Chicago Blackhawks

The Backcheck: Bolts fall at home to Chicago
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Chicago Blackhawks 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blackhawks 5, Lightning 3
Recap: Chicago Blackhawks 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

Recap: Blackhawks 5, Lightning 3
General Clay Hutmacher honored as Lightning Community Hero

General Clay Hutmacher honored as Lightning Community Hero
Tampa Bay Lightning recall defenseman Philippe Myers from Syracuse Crunch

Lightning recall defenseman Philippe Myers from Syracuse
Lightning to host 2023 USA Hockey Sled classic

Lightning to host 2023 USA Hockey Sled classic
Tampa Bay Lightning acquire a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Lightning acquire a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning deliver bounce back win over Montreal Canadiens

The Backcheck: Bolts deliver bounce back win over Habs

Lightning reassign defenseman Philippe Myers to Syracuse

Myers made his season debut with the Bolts on Tuesday in St. Louis

Myers Release
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned defenseman Philippe Myers to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Myers, 6-foot-6, 219 pounds, was recalled from the Crunch on November 9 and made his season debut with the Lightning last night at the St. Louis Blues, logging 15:32 in ice time and two shots on goal. Myers has appeared in 154 career NHL games with the Lightning, Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers, recording eight goals and 36 points.

The Moncton, New Brunswick native has played in nine games with the Crunch this season and has posted two assists. He is tied for the team lead for plus/minus with a plus-7 rating and ranks third among Crunch defensemen with 18 shots on goal. Myers has played in 186 career regular season AHL games with the Crunch, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Toronto Marlies, recording 24 goals and 96 points. Myers appeared in five Calder Cup Playoff games for the Crunch last season and registered one goal and two points. 

Myers, 26, was acquired from Nashville along with forward Grant Mismash in exchange for defenseman Ryan McDonagh on July 3rd, 2022.