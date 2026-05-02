Nuts & Bolts: A winner-take-all Game 7 on home ice

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 7 on Sunday:

When: Friday, May 1 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Friday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Corey Perry

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Nick Paul

Gage Goncalves - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Sunday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will treat home fans to a penultimate Game 7 at 6 p.m. on Sunday night at Benchmark International Arena, the final game of a Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series against the Montreal Canadiens...The series is tied after the teams have alternated wins over the first six games...Tampa Bay has been led on offense by Brandon Hagel (6-2—8) and Jake Guentzel (2-6—8) through the first six games of the series, and Nikita Kucherov has scored 1-5—6...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 3-3 with a .905 save percentage and 2.20 goals against average this series...Tampa Bay is 15-10 all-time when facing Montreal in the postseason... Kucherov is the franchise’s career playoff scoring leader against the Canadiens with 11-8—19 in 19 games, while Vasilevskiy carries a 7-4 career record along with a .920 save percentage and 2.08 goals against average versus the team into Game 7.

Item of the Game

Reversed Headwear - New Styles

Your favorite brand Reversed is back with new Tampa Bay Lightning headwear! Grab the the latest playoff headwear, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

Series Recap