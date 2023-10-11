Lightning re-assign forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse

News Feed

Big Suits & Big Bois: Sights and sounds from a singular Bolts GAME ONe 

Big Suits & Big Bois: Sights and sounds from a singular Bolts GAME ONe 
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning down Nashville Predators to open 2023-24

The Backcheck: Bolts down Preds to open 2023-24
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Nashville Predators 3

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Predators 3
Final | Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Nashville Predators 3

Final | Lightning 5, Predators 3
Nuts & Bolts: The season begins in Tampa Bay

Nuts & Bolts: The season begins in Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Lightning announce Opening Day roster for 2023-24 season

Lightning announce Opening Day roster for 2023-24 season
The Definitive Bolts Pregame Guide to GAME ONe

The Definitive Bolts Pregame Guide to GAME ONe
Tampa Bay Lightning sign forward Austin Watson to a one-year contract

Lightning sign forward Austin Watson to a one-year contract
The Man Behind The Camera

The Man Behind The Camera
Tampa Bay Lightning wrap up preseason with a win in Sunrise

Lightning wrap up preseason with a win in Sunrise
Tampa Bay Lightning fall to Florida Panthers in preseason home finale

Bolts fall to Florida in preseason home finale
Tampa Bay Lightning win in Orlando behind another Jonas Johansson shutout

Bolts win in Orlando behind another Johansson shutout
#AskKrenner: Line combinations, leadership and more

#AskKrenner: Line combinations, leadership and more
Forward Waltteri Merela's three points leads Tampa Bay Lightning to third-straight preseason win

Merela's three points leads Bolts to third-straight preseason win
Tampa Bay Lightning reduce training camp roster by 30

Lightning reduce training camp roster by 30
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson shines in preseason debut

Johansson shines in preseason debut
Mishkin's Musings: A refresher on where and how to access Lightning Radio

Mishkin's Musings: A refresher on where and how to access Lightning Radio
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy undergoes successful surgical procedure

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy undergoes successful surgical procedure

Lightning re-assign forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse

Defenseman Zach Bogosian has also been recalled from the Crunch

GettyImages-1350135182
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned forward Alex Barre-Boulet to their American Hockey League affiliate the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, defenseman Zach Bogosian has been recalled from Syracuse.

Barre-Boulet played in one game for the Lightning during the 2022-23 season versus the St. Louis Blues on November 25. The 26-year-old forward posted career highs for assists (60) and points (84) in 69 games with the Crunch last season and was selected as an AHL First-Team All-Star at the conclusion of the season.

Bogosian recorded a goal and five points in 46 games for the Lightning during the 2022-23 regular season. The 33-year-old blueliner also dished out 114 hits, sixth most on the Bolts, and his 9.92 hits per 60 minutes led all Lightning defensemen.