Lightning re-assign forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned forward Alex Barre-Boulet to their American Hockey League affiliate the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, defenseman Zach Bogosian has been recalled from Syracuse.

Barre-Boulet played in one game for the Lightning during the 2022-23 season versus the St. Louis Blues on November 25. The 26-year-old forward posted career highs for assists (60) and points (84) in 69 games with the Crunch last season and was selected as an AHL First-Team All-Star at the conclusion of the season.

Bogosian recorded a goal and five points in 46 games for the Lightning during the 2022-23 regular season. The 33-year-old blueliner also dished out 114 hits, sixth most on the Bolts, and his 9.92 hits per 60 minutes led all Lightning defensemen.