Lightning re-assign D Declan Carlile, Steven Santini to AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned defensemen Declan Carlile and Steven Santini to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Carlile, 24, made his Lightning season debut December 14 at Seattle, logging 11:10 of ice time, blocking two shots and scoring his first career NHL goal. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound defenseman has skated in 21 games with Syracuse this season, recording one goal and three points with 23 penalty minutes.

A native of Hartland, Michigan, Carlile was originally signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on March 16, 2022.

Santini, 29, skated in his first career game with the Lightning December 12 at Calgary, finishing the contest with 11:37 of time on ice and two blocked shots. The Bronxville, New York, native has played 14 games with Syracuse this season, recording two goals and five points to rank second among all Crunch defensemen for scoring.

Santini was originally drafted by New Jersey, 42nd overall, in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound defenseman was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2024.