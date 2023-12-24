Lightning re-assign D Sean Day to Syracuse

Day has eight points in 17 games with the Crunch this season

Day Release
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned defenseman Sean Day to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Day, 25, currently ranks third for assists (8) among Syracuse defensemen and tied for third for scoring on the blue line with eight points in 17 games this season. The Leuven, Belgium native has played in 240 career AHL games between the Hartford Wolf Pack and Syracuse Crunch, tallying 15 goals and 95 points. 

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Day has appeared in two career NHL games, both with the Lightning during the 2021-22 season, registering four hits, two blocks and one takeaway while averaging 10:43 time on ice. Day was signed by Tampa Bay to a one-year contract on June 5, 2023.

