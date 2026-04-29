Andrei Vasilevskiy voted Vezina Trophy finalist

NEW YORK (April 29, 2026) – Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders, Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning are the three finalists for the 2025-26 Vezina Trophy, awarded “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position,” the National Hockey League announced today.

NHL general managers submitted ballots for the Vezina Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Vasilevskiy, aided by an 18-game point streak from Dec. 20 – Feb. 25 (17-0-1), topped the NHL with 39 victories in 58 starts (39-15-4, 2.31 GAA, .912 SV%, 2 SO) to guide the Lightning to their ninth consecutive postseason appearance – tied for the longest current run in the League. He became the sixth goaltender in NHL history to post at least nine 30-win seasons, with his active run of nine straight such campaigns the second-longest in League history behind only Martin Brodeur (12 from 1995-96 through 2007-08). Vasilevskiy, the 19th overall selection in the 2012 NHL Draft, additionally placed among the 2025-26 League leaders in games allowing two or fewer goals (t-1st; 35), goals-against average (2nd; 2.31), save percentage (3rd; .912), starts (t-3rd; 58), minutes played (4th; 3,430:45), high-danger save percentage (7th; .844), mid-range save percentage (7th; .912) and saves (10th; 1,353). The 31-year-old Vasilevskiy is a Vezina Trophy finalist for the sixth time, a total reached by just three other goaltenders under the current format (since 1981-82): Brodeur (9x), Patrick Roy (7x) and Dominik Hasek (6x). Vasilevskiy is looking for his second win, after topping voting in 2018-19, placing second in 2024-25 and 2020-21, and finishing third in 2019-20 and 2017-18.