Cooper, Kucherov join Stanley Cup Playoffs top 10 lists in Sunday’s win

Cooper gets win 90

When the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin, teams have to be playing their best brand of hockey.

The dedication, pace, focus and intensity—and other aspects of the game—are amplified, and Lightning players will tell you they aren’t the only ones who hold themselves to a higher standard once best-of-seven hockey begins.

Just look at Cooper, who on Sunday earned the 90th Stanley Cup Playoffs victory of his career, passing Glen Sather (Edmonton) for sole possession of the second-most playoff wins by a head coach with a single franchise in NHL history.

Tampa Bay beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in Game 4 of their First Round matchup at the Bell Centre on Sunday to move Cooper up the record books. The only coach remaining above Cooper is New York Islanders staple Al Arbour, who helped the Islanders earn 119 wins and four Stanley Cups.

Defenseman Erik Cernak said Cooper elevates the team even further come playoff time.

“He’s an unbelievable coach,” Cernak said. “Coop is always on top of his game, even if it's regular season or playoffs. Obviously in the playoffs, everybody's elevating their job. As players and coaches, everybody's on another gear. It's great to see what Coop and the coaching staff can do, and we’re happy to have him.”

Whether it’s through a whiteboard or a pregame chat, one of the winningest head coaches in NHL history—his 622 regular season wins for Tampa Bay rank third all-time among coaches with a single franchise—brings his best every day.

Cooper’s 90th playoff victory on Sunday also put him inside the top 10 for career playoff wins among all head coaches in NHL history, and his next win will surpass Mike Babcock (90) for ninth.

“He’s just such a good motivator,” forward Gage Goncalves said. “He wants to get the best out of you, and he knows how to work each guy to get the best out of them. As a group, when he comes in here and talks, he really inspires us. Obviously he's unbelievable with systems and all of that. But those pregame speeches, if they don't get you fired up, I don't know what will.”