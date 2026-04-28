Nuts & Bolts: Back on home ice for a pivotal Game 5

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 on Wednesday:

When: Wednesday, April 29 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL.

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Sunday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Yanni Gourde - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Gage Goncalves - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Corey Perry

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Wednesday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning return home to Benchmark International Arena on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. Game 5 against the Montreal Canadiens to continue their First Round series in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs...The series is tied 2-2 after an overtime loss in Game 1, an overtime win in Game 2, an overtime loss in Game 3 on the road and a Game 4 victory, 3-2, for the Bolts on Sunday in Montreal...Forwards Brandon Hagel (6-1—7) and Jake Guentzel (1-6—7) co-lead Tampa Bay in scoring through four games of the series, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 2-2 with an .882 save percentage...The Lightning hold a 14-9 playoff record all-time versus the Canadiens, including an 8-4 pace on home ice...Kucherov is the franchise career playoff scoring leader against Montreal with 11-8—19 in 17 games...Vasilevskiy carries a 6-3 record versus the Canadiens in the postseason along with a .915 save percentage and one shutout.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

2026 Be the Thunder Playoffs Collection

Grab your official Be The Thunder 2026 Playoff gear today! Get your tees, koozies, pucks, pins and more, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead (\if necessary*)