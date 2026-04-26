The FourCheck: Four numbers to consider ahead of Game 4

That’s a lot of fours.
The Tampa Bay Lightning acknowledged repeatedly during Friday’s postgame media availability that their most recent performance, a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3, wasn’t good enough.
With the Lightning looking to improve that effort and even the series in Game 4, set for 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Bell Centre, here are a few numbers to consider:
Aiming for 2-2
A Lightning win to wrap up the weekend would reset the series, making it a best-of-three when action shifts back to Benchmark International Arena in Game 5, set for Wednesday.
The past doesn’t guarantee the future, but Tampa Bay has historically found success in this situation.
Tampa Bay carries a 14-7 record all-time when playing Game 4 on the road, their best winning percentage of any playoff situation when playing away from home.
Tampa Bay is 23-16 overall in playoff Game 4s. The team last overcame a 2-1 series deficit in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Rangers.