Hagel the heartbeat: 38’s spark felt by Bolts beyond the ice

‘He just does it all’
Multiple players have tagged Hagel as the team’s best player this postseason, and some have argued—with merit—that he might be the top performer of any team so far.
“This guy, he just does it all,” Jake Guentzel said after Game 4. “He’s a 200-foot player, plays on both sides of the puck, and he's the hottest guy in the league right now. He's done it all year, and obviously he's a special player for our team. It’s been fun to watch. It's been fun to be out there with him, and he’s one of the best players in the league for a reason.”
Raddysh echoed the message, saying Hagel was one of the more prominent voices in the locker room even during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs while he was out of the lineup due to injury.
That passion inhabits the Lightning room every day. Nothing quiets Hagel, as evidenced when the forward became the first player in franchise history to post a playoff Gordie Howe hat trick—a goal, assist and fight in one game—to help the Lightning win Game 2.
“He's on pucks, he's fearless,” Raddysh said. “He's doing all the right things, and that's just how he plays. The emotions are going to come out in the playoffs, and he's a big-game player. Having him on our team is really great.”
Tampa Bay’s coach referenced that same Hagel emotion at the airport on Sunday when the team returned home from Montreal to prepare for Game 5 tonight at Benchmark International Arena.
Hagel has grown as a player from when he first became a Bolt via a March 2022 trade with the Chicago Blackhawks, and the Lightning are benefitting every day. He’s grown as a leader, too.
“Hags didn’t come guns ablazing,” Jon Cooper said…“He was forcing my hand to play him more, forced my hand to play him in all situations. And that's what you want in a player.
“I think he's been around long enough now to know some leadership's changed, and he's eventually gonna be part of that group. He may not wear a letter now, but eventually he's going to. There’s certain guys that have that trait, and he has it.”
That leadership comes with a balance of emotion and talent, and it’s been center stage for the hockey world to appreciate all series. It’s a big reason why Tampa Bay has a chance to take a series lead on Wednesday night.
Game 5 is set for 7 p.m.