Hagel the heartbeat: 38’s spark felt by Bolts beyond the ice

Beyond the game sheet

A quick glance at the boxscore from Game 4 shows Hagel posted yet another impressive performance. He scored the game-tying goal in the opening stanza of the third period and then evened the First Round series against the Montreal Canadiens with the game-winning tally at the net with under five minutes to play in the 3-2 win.

The game sheet, though, only shows the numbers behind Hagel’s on-ice contributions in Game 4, and the 27-year-old forward brought much more than offense.

With the Lightning trailing Montreal 2-0 late in the second period last Sunday, it was Hagel who rallied Tampa Bay on the bench. He stood up to share an impassioned message with his teammates, and it resonated.

“He has a high standard for himself and the team. He’s definitely vocal,” Oliver Bjorkstrand said. “You can see it through his game, the intensity he plays with, and it feeds down the lineup. I think that was just a moment where he wanted to make that clear to the guys, and the message got to us. He led the way there.”

Tampa Bay then scored three unanswered goals—two from Hagel—for a comeback victory that stunned the Canadiens faithful at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

“He's definitely become the straw that stirs our drink,” coach Jon Cooper said of Hagel.

“Even when we went down 2-0, his passion on the bench and when he stood up and looked both ways literally, I think, captivated the bench with what he was saying and the message he was delivering. But it's one thing to say it. There's just guys, like, they mean it. It is coming from their heart, their soul. And you talk about the progression of things that helped us during this game, I think that was a big part of it.”

Hagel holds seven points in four games this postseason, already more than he posted over 23 games during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs to help the Lightning reach the Stanley Cup Final.