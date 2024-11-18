Andrei Vasilevskiy named the NHL's Third Star of the Week

Vasilevskiy won both of his starts last week and became the fastest goaltender in NHL history to reach 300 wins

Vasy-Third-Star
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

NEW YORK (Nov. 18, 2024) – Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 17.

THIRD STAR – ANDREI VASILEVSKIY, G, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Vasilevskiy became the fastest goaltender in League history to reach the 300-win milestone (490 GP), going 2-0-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average, .981 save percentage and one shutout as the Lightning (9-6-1, 19 points) won both of their games. Vasilevskiy earned his record-setting victory by stifling the NHL’s top team, the Winnipeg Jets (who entered the contest with one loss in their first 16 games of the season), making 23 stops in a 4-1 triumph Nov. 14. He followed that with a flawless 29-save performance for his 36th career shutout in a 4-0 victory against the New Jersey Devils Nov. 16. The 30-year-old Vasilevskiy, who won the Vezina Trophy in 2018-19, owns an 8-5-1 record through 14 total appearances in 2024-25, ranking in the top 10 in the League (minimum: 7 GP) in shutouts (t-2nd; 2), goals-against average (3rd; 2.15) and save percentage (7th; .920).

