Sydney Sampson honored as Lightning Community Hero

The $50,000 Lightning Foundation grant will be donated to Florida Autism Center of Excellence

20240409_TBLvCBJ - p63104
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Sydney Sampson as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Sampson, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Florida Autism Center of Excellence (FACE).

Sampson currently serves as the Principal of FACE, the only public school in the Tampa Bay area specialized for students with autism 3 to 22 years old. FACE’s curriculum gives its students’ academic, social-emotional, behavioral, vocational, and functional skills to increase independence and quality of life. Currently, FACE serves a population of 150 students ranging in need. Of the current student population, 81% utilize nonverbal communication and 70% have an intellectual disability. Along with academic curriculum, FACE provides workplace immersion opportunities for students in their vocational programming through Tampa General Hospital. Additionally, FACE is a Title 1 school with 65% of students coming from low-income families, and they provide free lunch to all students.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to support the mission of FACE. Specifically, the funding will go toward the creation of a sensory room for students. The space will provide a safe environment that is calming and catered specifically for students on the autism spectrum. The funds will allow FACE to hire a company to create the “calm room”, complete with all sensory equipment, as well as an active playset. Additionally, the funds will be utilized within FACE Specials programs (music, art, and physical education) to expand adaptive equipment, including musical instruments, art tools, and physical education equipment.

Sampson became the 585th Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $31.62 million to nearly 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.

