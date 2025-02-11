Sights & Sounds from the Florida State Fair Watch Party

If Amalie Arena is the award-winning, cinematic cathedral of Lightning hockey, the Watch Party is something like a summer blockbuster. Yes, watching the Bolts take center ice under the spotlights and grand production is always special. But sometimes it's also nice to kick back and watch ThunderBug ride a motorbike through a crowded field of funnel cakes.

This past weekend, the Lightning took to the Florida State Fair to put on a watch party for their matinee matchup with Detroit. These are our sights, sounds and observations from a throwdown that had just about everything except for the Mountain Dew Seal Centaur. The watch party never disappoints.