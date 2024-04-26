Sights & Sounds From a Rollercoaster Game 3

Where Thursday night’s Game 3 lacked in positive outcome, it blustered in home-ice spectacle and typical playoff revelry. Which is why we’re back with Sights & Sounds: Obscure thoughts and observations from everything Bolts Nation both on and off the ice. Thursday brought much to talk about from pregame to the final horn. Let’s dive into the best of it.

The Varsity Spirit and Bolts pregame crowd combusted into one of the wildest public masses you’ll ever see

Returning cheerleading competition Varsity Spirit is expected to bring up to 26,000 attendees to the Tampa Convention Center throughout Thursday to Sunday. And ahead of Thursday night’s game, it felt like all 26,000 of them descended upon the Thunder. There were Cheer Dads with green beards and Bolts Dudes with blue beards, both of which equally deserving—albeit for much different reasons—of the frosty beverages they longed for under a hot Tampa sun.

Godspeed to whoever accidentally visited Tampa for the first time this weekend and stepped out of the JW into a lawless mosh of distressed fanhood and parenting. We swear it's not usually like this.

Overheard on Water Street

Approximately 45 minutes before puck drop, a girl not possibly older than 11, accompanied by two friends and seemingly no adults, stopped her fellow BFFs in front of Small Giant and said aloud:

“Wait, I need another mocktail.”

And just walked in.

It was perhaps the most South Tampa thing I have ever seen in my life. A mercurial sign of the times? A simple “kids say the darndest things” moment? A highly lucrative youth T-shirt idea? I'm still not sure, but probably a touch of all three.

Get ready to see a million APMAT hats this summer