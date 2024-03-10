Ron Wheeler honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Ron Wheeler as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Wheeler, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Alzheimer’s Association.

Wheeler has been a committed advocate in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia for more than 13 years. Serving as a Board Chair at the Alzheimer’s Association, he has been involved in and impacted multiple pillars of the organization. One of the most critical areas Wheeler has provided support and expertise in is the Alzheimer’s Association’s public policy work. Through his work as an Ambassador, Wheeler was instrumental in the passing of the Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Act. This legislation ensures individuals living with Younger Onset Alzheimer’s have access to services provided through the Older Americans Act. Along with being an advocate for policy changes throughout our area, he dedicates ample time to providing support to caregivers needing assistance. Wheeler embodies the core values of the Alzheimer’s Association and is constantly giving his time and talent to spread awareness, raise funds, and assist those in need.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to support a program that Wheeler co-founded four years ago: the Inspire, Imagine & Hope Gala. The goal of the event is to increase awareness of the Alzheimer’s Association and the disease itself, as the organization continues to work toward a world without Alzheimer’s.

Wheeler became the 580th Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $31.37 million to nearly 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.