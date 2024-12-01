Recap: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 3

A late comeback attempt fell just short for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Toronto led 4-0 through two periods at AMALIE Arena, but the Lightning scored three goals in the final nine minutes to make it 4-3.

An empty-net goal by William Nylander with just over a minute remaining nullified the late push by the home team.

The game was the second half of a back-to-back for Tampa Bay, as the Lightning defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime on Friday night.

Tampa Bay is now 12-9-2 this season and continues play at home against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 24 saves, while Toronto's Joseph Woll won with 39 saves.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TOR 1, TBL 0

7:13 Matthew Knies (9) - Chris Tanev, Auston Matthews

The visitors claimed the game’s first goal on Saturday with a tipped shot by Matthew Knies in front of the Tampa Bay net. Knies got a piece of a point shot from defenseman Chris Tanev.

Shots on goal: TBL 9, TOR 7

2nd Period

TOR 2, TBL 0

8:06 Tanev (1) - Mitch Marner, Pontus Holmberg

Toronto defenseman Chris Tanev was given the puck at the blueline after a puck battle on the left boards, and Tanev skated inside the top of the right circle before burying his shot just inside the left post.

TOR 3, TBL 0

8:39 Nicholas Robertson (2) - Fraser Minten, Simon Benoit

Forward Nicholas Robertson scored 33 seconds after Tanev’s goal on a shot from the left wall hashmark that was placed into the top corner of the net shortside.

TOR 4, TBL 0

18:59 Tavares (10) - Marner, Morgan Reilly

Assistant captain John Tavares extended Toronto’s lead in the final minute of the second period with a backhander from the left side of the cage.

Shots on goal: TOR 15, TBL 13

3rd Period

TOR 4, TBL 1

11:21 Mikey Eyssimont (3) - Darren Raddysh

Tampa Bay got on the scoreboard with a one-timer by forward Mikey Eyssimont from the right faceoff circle with just over eight minutes remaining on Saturday.

TOR 4, TBL 2

15:19 Jake Guentzel (10) - Brandon Hagel, Victor Hedman

Forward Jake Guentzel pulled the Lightning within two goals of the Maple Leafs when his centering pass bounced off a Toronto defender and into the net while the Lightning net was empty for a 6-on-5 look.

TOR 4, TBL 3

17:38 Cam Atkinson (2) - Hagel, Hedman - PP

Forward Cam Atkinson pulled the Lightning within one goal of the Maple Leafs with a friendly power-play bounce near the net.

TOR 5, TBL 3

18:44 William Nylander (15) -EN

Toronto sealed the win with an empty-net goal by William Nylander.

Total shots: TBL 42, TOR 29