Recap: Lightning 6, Wild 3

The Tampa Bay Lightning overcame a pair of two-goal deficits to beat the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Tuesday.

Minnesota grabbed a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes behind a pair of power-play goals before the Lightning pushed back in the second period.

Brayden Point put Tampa Bay on the scorer’s table 5:45 into the second period before the Wild got a goal from Vladimir Tarasenko for a 3-1 lead. Tampa Bay scored back-to-back tallies to tie the game, one from Jake Guentzel and another from Darren Raddysh.

Erik Cernak won the game with 2:53 remaining after a puck rolled through the legs of Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson and left Cernak alone with an open net.

Tampa Bay added an empty-net goal and an awarded score for a 6-3 final.

Raddysh led Tampa Bay with three points, while Jake Guentzel and Brandon Hagel had two. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 20 saves and an assist in the Tampa Bay net.

Tampa Bay is now 44-21-5 and next hosts the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Scoring summary

First period

MIN 1, TBL 0

2:28 Mats Zuccarello (14) - Quinn Hughes, Matt Boldy - PP

The visitors took advantage of an early power play, scoring when a Mats Zuccarello pass went in off a Lightning player’s skate at the net.

MIN 2, TBL 0

18:49 Brock Faber (15) - Vladimir Tarasenko, Bobby Brink - PP

Minnesota extended the lead on another power-play goal, this one a shot from the point.

Shots on goal: MIN 10, TBL 10

Second period

MIN 2, TBL 1

5:45 Brayden Point (17) - Brandon Hagel, Darren Raddysh - PP

Tampa Bay got their first goal on a power-play shot by Brayden Point from the hashmarks.

MIN 3, TBL 1

9:51 Tarasenko (21) - Marcus Johansson, Ryan Hartman

The Wild restored their two-goal advantage when a Vladimir Tarasenko shot bounced off a Lightning stick and changed directions.

MIN 3, TBL 2

12:27 Jake Guentzel (32) - Raddysh, Gage Goncalves

Tampa Bay scored their second goal of the period on a rebound chance for Jake Guentzel.

MIN 3, TBL 3

15:19 Raddysh (20) - Nikita Kucherov, Guentzel - PP

Tampa Bay tied the game thanks to a power-play shot from Darren Raddysh.

Shots on goal: TBL 8, MIN 6

Third period

TBL 4, MIN 3

17:07 Erik Cernak (2) - Charle-Edouard D’Astous, Andrei Vasilevskiy

The game-winning goal was a tap-in for defenseman Erik Cernak after Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson attempted to play a rolling puck and it slipped through his leg pads and into the crease.

TBL 5, MIN 3

18:42 Hagel (33) - Nick Paul - PP, EN

An empty-net goal sealed the win for the Lightning.

TBL 6, MIN 3

Pontus Holmberg (11) - Unassisted - AWD

Pontus Holmberg was awarded a goal after being tripped on a clean break with the net empty.

Total shots: TBL 24, MIN 23