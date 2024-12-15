Recap: Lightning 5, Kraken 1

The Tampa Bay Lightning ended a four-game road trip with a 5-1 win in Seattle on Saturday.

Seattle opened the scoring at Climate Pledge Arena with a power-play goal 4:24 into play, but Brayden Point’s 20th goal of the year followed Brandon Hagel’s game-tying goal for a 2-1 advantage through one period.

Tampa Bay never trailed again in the game, earning the win to close a four-game Western Conference trip with a 3-1-0 record while improving to 16-10-2 on the season.

Jake Guentzel extended his goal-scoring streak to six games, making it 3-1 Tampa Bay with a power-play goal early in the third period. An empty-netter from Hagel and defenseman Declan Carlile’s first NHL goal finished off the 5-1 win.

Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson stopped 21 Seattle shots to earn his third win of the season.

Tampa Bay will return home to AMALIE Arena for a three-game homestand, one that begins this Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Scoring Summary

First Period

SEA 1, TBL 0

4:24 Brandon Montour (8) - Eeli Tolvanen, Shane Wright - PPG

An early penalty call produced the game’s first goal when the Kraken got a power-play goal from defenseman Brandon Montour. Montour’s point shot filtered through a net-front screen for the 1-0 lead.

TBL 1, SEA 1

8:16 Brandon Hagel (14) - Nick Perbix

Tampa Bay tied the game on their third shot of the game, as forward Brandon Hagel went to the front of the net before deflecting home a shot pass by defenseman Nick Perbix.

TBL 2, SEA 1

13:21 Brayden Point (20) - Darren Raddysh, Jake Guentzel

Brayden Point scored his 20th goal of the season on a rebound, sneaking the puck through the legs of Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer to give the visitors their first lead of the night.

Shots on goal: TBL 10, SEA 8

Second Period

None

Shots on goal: TBL 13, SEA 8

Third period

TBL 3, SEA 1

4:03 Guentzel (17) - Point, Nikita Kucherov - PP

Guentzel batted a puck out of midair to beat Grubauer on Tampa Bay’s third power-play chance of the game early in the third period.

TBL 4, SEA 1

16:08 Hagel (15) - Kucherov - EN

Hagel scored his second goal of the night on an empty-netter in the dying minutes of play.

TBL 5, SEA 1

19:38 Declan Carlile (1) - Luke Glendening, Mikey Eyssimont

Defenseman Declan Carlile scored his first NHL goal with a shot past Grubauer’s glove in the game’s final minute.

Total shots on goal: TBL 31, SEA 22