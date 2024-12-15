Recap: Lightning 5, Kraken 1

The Tampa Bay Lightning ended a four-game road trip with a 5-1 win in Seattle on Saturday.
Seattle opened the scoring at Climate Pledge Arena with a power-play goal 4:24 into play, but Brayden Point’s 20th goal of the year followed Brandon Hagel’s game-tying goal for a 2-1 advantage through one period.
Tampa Bay never trailed again in the game, earning the win to close a four-game Western Conference trip with a 3-1-0 record while improving to 16-10-2 on the season.
Jake Guentzel extended his goal-scoring streak to six games, making it 3-1 Tampa Bay with a power-play goal early in the third period. An empty-netter from Hagel and defenseman Declan Carlile’s first NHL goal finished off the 5-1 win.
Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson stopped 21 Seattle shots to earn his third win of the season.
Tampa Bay will return home to AMALIE Arena for a three-game homestand, one that begins this Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Scoring Summary
First Period
SEA 1, TBL 0
4:24 Brandon Montour (8) - Eeli Tolvanen, Shane Wright - PPG
An early penalty call produced the game’s first goal when the Kraken got a power-play goal from defenseman Brandon Montour. Montour’s point shot filtered through a net-front screen for the 1-0 lead.
TBL 1, SEA 1
8:16 Brandon Hagel (14) - Nick Perbix
Tampa Bay tied the game on their third shot of the game, as forward Brandon Hagel went to the front of the net before deflecting home a shot pass by defenseman Nick Perbix.
TBL 2, SEA 1
13:21 Brayden Point (20) - Darren Raddysh, Jake Guentzel
Brayden Point scored his 20th goal of the season on a rebound, sneaking the puck through the legs of Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer to give the visitors their first lead of the night.
Shots on goal: TBL 10, SEA 8
Second Period
None
Shots on goal: TBL 13, SEA 8
Third period
TBL 3, SEA 1
4:03 Guentzel (17) - Point, Nikita Kucherov - PP
Guentzel batted a puck out of midair to beat Grubauer on Tampa Bay’s third power-play chance of the game early in the third period.
TBL 4, SEA 1
16:08 Hagel (15) - Kucherov - EN
Hagel scored his second goal of the night on an empty-netter in the dying minutes of play.
TBL 5, SEA 1
19:38 Declan Carlile (1) - Luke Glendening, Mikey Eyssimont
Defenseman Declan Carlile scored his first NHL goal with a shot past Grubauer’s glove in the game’s final minute.
Total shots on goal: TBL 31, SEA 22