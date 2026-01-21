Recap: Lightning 4, Sharks 1

Tampa Bay treated its home fans to a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday, pushing its point streak to 14 games and improving to 31-13-4 in the process.

The Lightning surrendered the first goal to the Sharks as Tyler Toffoli opened the scoring with 5:23 left in the first period, but Brandon Hagel tied the game shortly after.

Anthony Cirelli and Jake Guentzel scored in the second period to claim a Bolts lead, and Tampa Bay added an insurance marker in the third period from Hagel into the empty net.

Hagel led Tampa Bay with three points, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in the win.

Scoring summary

First period

SJS 1, TBL 0

14:37 Tyler Toffoli (14) - William Eklund, Alexander Wennberg

The visitors opened the scoring when William Eklund wrapped the puck around the Lightning net, and it went in off the body of Tyler Toffoli.

SJS 1, TBL 1

15:10 Brandon Hagel (24) - Anthony Cirelli, Nikita Kucherov

Tampa Bay found the tying goal only 33 seconds after the opening score, theirs coming on a backdoor marker from Brandon Hagel at the left goalpost.

Shots on goal: SJS 8, TBL 6

Second period

TBL 2, SJS 1

1:49 Anthony Cirelli (13) - Hagel, Kucherov

The Lightning earned their first lead of the night early in the second period on a rebound goal from Anthony Cirelli.

TBL 3, SJS 1

3:17 Jake Guentzel (22) - Dominic James, Gage Goncalves

Tampa Bay expanded its lead only 88 seconds after the Cirelli goal with Guentzel’s one-timer from the right hashmark.

Shots on goal: TBL 7, SJS 5

Third period

TBL 4, SJS 1

17:41 Hagel (25) - Guentzel, JJ Moser - EN

Hagel’s second goal of the night was into the empty San Jose net to close the night.

Total shots: SJS 23, TBL 20