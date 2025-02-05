Recap: Lightning 4, Senators 3

Tampa Bay kicked off a two-game set against Ottawa with a win on Tuesday

TBLvsOTT_Recap
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Some late scoring added to the excitement on Tuesday, but the Tampa Bay Lightning held on for a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators at AMALIE Arena.

Ottawa took advantage of a power play with 5:51 left in the first period, burying a loose puck for the 1-0 lead.

Tampa Bay scored twice in the second period to take the lead from the visitors, but the latter tied the game less than two minutes after Nikita Kucherov’s power-play goal made it 2-1.

Brandon Hagel scored the 3-2 goal on the rush, and a late Ottawa goal made Ryan McDonagh's empty-net goal the game-winner.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves for the Lightning, while Ottawa’s Linus Ullmark posted 34 saves.

Tampa Bay is now 28-20-4 this season. The same teams play again on Thursday at AMALIE Arena.

Scoring summary

First period

OTT 1, TBL 0

14:09 Michael Amadio (4) - Ridley Greig, David Perron - PP

Ottawa’s first power play of the night ended with the 1-0 goal. Forward Michael Amadio found a loose puck in the Tampa Bay crease, pushing it through the legs of a reaching Vasilevskiy.

Shots on goal: TBL 14, OTT 8

Second period

TBL 1, OTT 1

1:44 Luke Glendening (3) - Emil Lilleberg, Nick Perbix

The Lightning tied the game less than two minutes into the second period when forward Luke Glendening redirected an Emil Lilleberg point shot into the top corner of the net.

TBL 2, OTT 1

7:38 Nikita Kucherov (25) - Victor Hedman - PP

The Lightning took their first lead of the night on the power play, scoring on Nikita Kucherov’s windup one-timer from the right faceoff circle.

TBL 2, OTT 2

9:30 Claude Giroux (11) - Thomas Chabot, Tim Stutzle

A snap shot by Claude Giroux from the top of the circles tied the game at two goals a side.

Shots on goal: OTT 11, TBL 10

Third period

TBL 3, OTT 2

1:56 Brandon Hagel (23) - Unassisted

Forward Brandon Hagel entered the zone with speed early in the third period and then ripped a shot over the glove of Ullmark from the high slot.

TBL 4, OTT 2

18:25 Ryan McDonagh (2) - Victor Hedman - EN

Ryan McDonagh's empty-net goal made it 4-2.

TBL 4, OTT 3

18:40 Drake Batherson (16) - Jake Sanderson, Chabot

Ottawa cut into the lead late with Drake Batherson's goal.

Total shots: TBL 38, OTT 30

News Feed

Irene Weiss honored as Lightning Community Hero

Lightning assign forward Conor Geekie to AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Opening a two-game set against the Sens

From farmhand to glove hand: Lightning goalie Halverson battled to return to NHL

Lightning sign goaltender Brandon Halverson to a two-year NHL contract

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Nikita Kucherov

Bolts Blogs: The Lightning made it right by bringing back Ryan McDonagh 

Lightning re-assign goaltender Matt Tomkins to AHL Syracuse

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Islanders 3, Lightning 2 - OT

The Backcheck: Lightning scrap for overtime point in Saturday’s loss to the Islanders

Recap: Islanders 3, Lightning 2 - OT

Lariana Forsythe honored as Lightning Community Hero

Lightning recall F Gage Goncalves, G Matt Tomkins from AHL Syracuse

Lightning re-assign F Gage Goncalves, G Matt Tomkins to AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Saturday night tilt against the Islanders

Lightning re-assign defenseman Declan Carlile to AHL Syracuse

The Backcheck: Vasilevskiy, Hagel help Bolts get back into win column against Kings

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Kings 0